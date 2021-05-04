90 Day Fiance spoilers: Did Tiffany and Ronald break up or are they still married?

Tiffany and Ronald return to 90 Day Fiance after last appearing together on The Other Way in 2019. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 1 couple Tiffany and Ronald appear to be heading for divorce in the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which has left fans wondering if they are still together.

The mother of two revealed that she had not seen Ronald for eight months and blames the coronavirus pandemic for affecting their relationship.

She accused her husband of not being emotionally or financial supportive in their relationship during the latest episode.

Ronald and Tiffany met during her visit to South Africa with a friend and they fell in love. However, Ronald had kept his criminal history and past gambling addiction from her until after he proposed.

She supported him entering rehab for his gambling addiction as shown on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

On the season, Tiffany traveled to South Africa during the series with her son Daniel to be with Ronald temporarily on a tourist visa. She decided South Africa was too dangerous and did not want to uproot Daniel’s life in America.

She decided to move back to the United States and gave birth to their daughter Carley in 2019. The couple revealed their plans for Ronald to move to the United States on a spousal visa at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell-All event but the American reality TV star admitted that they did not plan for the possibility that his visa will be denied.

Tiffany considers divorcing Ronald

Tiffany revealed to 90 Day Fiance cameras that the couple applied for Ronald to enter the US via the CR-1 visa but they had not heard anything back.

On the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tiffany sits down with a divorce lawyer and revealed that she will know whether Ronald’s spousal visa will be approved in a few months.

Tiffany tells her lawyer that she is having second thoughts about the marriage, but the lawyer suggests that her marital issue appears to require a marriage counselor rather than a lawyer.

Are Tiffany and Ronald still together?

In January 2020, Tiffany announced on social media that the couple is separating citing “irreparable” damage to the relationship. She accused Ronald of infidelity and repeatedly relapsing with his gambling addiction.

In March 2020, Ronald uploaded intimate photos with Tiffany, suggesting they reconciled. The next month, Tiffany confirmed on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined that she was still waiting for his spousal visa to be approved.

In March 2021, Ronald uploaded several family photos on his Instagram page of his children, including intimate photos with his wife.

On the other hand, Tiffany has deleted all her photos with Ronald on Instagram. The couple is still together in marriage but it is unclear if they are currently separated or if they are keeping their relationship status under wraps for the show.