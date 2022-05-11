90 Day Fiance spoilers: Are Colt Johnson and Vanessa still together?

Are Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra together? Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life stars Colt Johnson and his wife Vanessa Guerra experienced major issues in their marriage soon after tying the knot. As a matter of fact, earlier this year, the couple revealed that they had separated after less than a year of marriage.

To be clear, Vanessa and Colt were still together but Vanessa simply couldn’t live under the same roof as Colt’s mom Debbie Johnson due to her constant interference.

The mother/son duo’s exceptionally close relationship did not change when Colt became a married man so Vanessa eventually packed her bags and left. But, has anything changed since then, or did Colt and Vanessa call it quits for good?

Are Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra still together?

The duo shared an update with fans during the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries and it seems not much has changed. At the time of filming, the pair were at the 10-month mark in their marriage and were clearly on different pages regarding how well those months have gone.

During their confessional Colt noted that it’s been “10 good months” but Vanessa called them “10 okay months.” The pair are together but Vanessa is still not living with her husband– who by the way still lives with his mom, Debbie.

Vanessa noted that she currently lives with a relative, while Colt comes over to visit her at night.

“Debbie just meddles too much in the relationship and I just feel like I’m a third party there,” noted Vanessa.

This is the same sentiment she expressed at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All back in January when the couple first announced that they were living separately.

Vanessa noted that Debbie’s interference in their lives was “non-stop,” and she simply couldn’t take it anymore.

Colt Johnson admits he hasn’t been trying hard enough in his marriage

The 90 Day: The Single Life couple hasn’t made many strides in their marriage since we last saw them.

It’s unclear what Vanessa and Colt will do to resolve their issues but in the latest episode, Colt took accountability for his part in the state of their marriage.

“I definitely haven’t put my best foot forward in terms of our relationship,” confessed Colt. “I’ve often coddled my mother. I’ve taken advantage of the fact that my wife is patient and loves me and I’ve stretched her patience with me far too thin.”

Vanessa has no plans to move back in with Colt and Debbie but she regrets not discussing the topic of their living arrangements before tying the knot

“If I could go back and change anything. I would probably really discuss our future before getting married,” admitted Vanessa.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.