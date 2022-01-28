90 Day: The Single life: Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are ‘separated,’ mom Debbie to blame

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are separated. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day: The Single Life stars Vanessa Guerra and Colt Johnson are separated after less than a year of marriage and Colt’s mom Debbie Johnson played a role in their breakup. For years viewers have slammed the close relationship between Colt and Debbie and her constant interference in his relationships.

The mother/son duo have lived together for many years, and that hasn’t faired well for Colt’s love life.

During his marriage to Larissa Lima, their relationship took a hit after Debbie and Larissa constantly butted heads. He then dated Jess Caroline and Debbie’s presence didn’t bode well for that relationship either—that and the fact that Colt cheated on her with his current wife Vanessa.

However, history has repeated itself despite Debbie seemingly getting along quite well with Vanessa.

Us Weekly revealed shocking news from The 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All– Colt and Vanessa are separated. Vanessa has moved out of the home she once shared with Colt and Debbie after growing frustrated with her mother-in-law’s constant interference in their marriage.

During the sit-down, Colt aired his frustration at his mother as well.

“I’m upset that you just can’t do anything by yourself. I’m the first person, the first call, the first everything with you,” said Colt. “You’ve raised me to be just a subservient person to you. … I shouldn’t be bothered with your life. This is your life. It’s not my responsibility.”

Debbie then stormed off the stage and Vanessa dropped the bomb that she had “moved out.”

“We’re separated” added Colt.

Debbie Johnson played a role in Vanessa and Colt’s separation

During the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All the pair blasted Debbie for the role she played in the demise of their marriage.

Vanessa admitted that Debbie’s interruptions are “non-stop,” with her constantly saying, “‘Hey, Colt. Hey, Colt’ Even if our door is closed at the room, [she’ll say], ‘Hey, Colt.’”

Vanessa confessed she was tired of living with Debbie and that things changed after she revealed her miscarriage.

By then, Debbie returned to the stage and requested that Colt and Vanessa leave, but they did not, and Vanessa continued to air her grievance.

“I was just very stressed about well, one, are we gonna raise [a child] here in this house?” said Vanessa. “It was just a lot of stress … so I kind of felt guilty, like maybe I did something wrong, and then I took it out on him a lot. It was just a lot.”

Debbie shared that she had plans to move out as Vanessa told her, “I just feel very smothered because you’re constantly in Colt’s face. If I need him, you’re in his face.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.