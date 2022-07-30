90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda Sween is chic in white for summer vacation

Shaeeda stuns in an all-white outfit for a vacation. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween shows off her stunning looks in an all-white outfit as she awaits a much-needed summer vacation.

In true Shaeeda style, she shared with her fans a simple, yet elegant look that she had pieced together.

Shaeeda posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a clothing store posing for a camera with a big beautiful smile.

The reality tv star stood next to what looked like a surfboard with a green border and pink and white flowers decorating the interior.

Shaeeda wore an all-white dress with a long-sleeved white coverup and added some color by wearing a beaded necklace, oversized hoop earrings, and yellow sandals.

A caption for the photo said, “Summer (black heart emoji) Do you like my outfit for that casual summer vacation look?”

Many fans showered Shaeeda with compliments on her look

Shaeeda has gained a following of over 170k on her Instagram and her true supporters had nothing but compliments for her latest stunning look.

One fan of hers commented on her post about how effortlessly beautiful Shaeeda looked.

The fan said, “You are simply beautiful!! I enjoy following you. I think your clothes are classy and comfortable!! Keep ’em coming !!”

Another fan commented on Shaeeda’s post by saying how breathtaking she could look in anything she wore.

The fan said, “You could wear anything and still look breathtaking!!! (hug emoji).”

An additional fan commented to confirm with Shaeeda that her vacation look was on point.

The fan said, “Yes! All white screams vacation (heart eyes emoji) you look gorgeous.”

Shaeeda always seems to dress-to-impress

Since the beginning of Shaeeda and Bilal’s debut on 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda always seems to impress the fans.

Shaeeda is a multi-faceted individual with many talents, including her yoga practices.

Shaeeda has continued to impress fans by showcasing her challenging yoga poses and offering herself in her purest form showcasing her outfits of the day highlighting the simplicity of each outfit.

Although Shaeeda seems to impress her fans effortlessly, her partner Bilal doesn’t get the same love from her fans.

As the two have gone through their relationship, there have been many times that Shaeeda’s fans have questioned why she is with Bilal and have felt as though she is much better off without him.

Hopefully, Shaeeda can maintain her effortless glow despite Bilal-associated stress.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.