90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda defends Bilal against online hate, says ‘he is not a narcissist’

Bilal Hazziez is being dragged online by 90 Day Fiance viewers after his behavior in the latest episode, but Shaeeda Sween has come to his defense.

Interestingly, it’s because of Bilal’s treatment of Shaeeda that viewers have bashed him and accused him of being a narcissist.

However, in a recent social media post, Shaeeda refuted those accusations and noted that he’s been nothing but sweet and kind-hearted since they met.

Meanwhile, Bilal anticipated the onslaught of hate he would receive so he restricted the comments on his Instagram page before the episode. He hasn’t shared anything on social media in the past few days, but Shaeeda just shared a post and asked critics to stop trying to defame him.

Shaeeda Sween defends Bilal Hazziez against online hate

90 Day Fiance viewers were up in arms after the latest episode and most of their anger was aimed at Bilal. During a tense car scene with Shaeeda, the 43-year-old pulled over to the side of the road and told her to get out.

Shaeeda refused and they continued the journey but once they arrived at the event, Bilal was still angry at Shaeeda– for tapping him on the back of the head during the car ride– and he simply ignored her the rest of the time.

Shaeeda, who had just arrived in the U.S, was on her own but even after they arrived home Bilal was still upset and canceled a date they had planned– after Shaeeda got all dressed up for the occasion.

After seeing his behavior, viewers pointed out many red flags and urged Shaeeda to leave Bilal and return to her home country of Trinidad and Tobago. However, Shaeeda is sticking by her man and she wrote a message in his defense.

“For as long as I’ve known Bilal, he has been a very sweet, caring, sensitive, [kind-hearted] soul who gives me whatever I want and I’ll do the same for him,” wrote Shaeeda on her Instagram Story.

Shaeeda Sween tells 90 Day Fiance viewers to stop defaming Bilal

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of herself and Bilal from the controversial episode and continued to defend him in her post.

“No, he is not a narcissist, no he is not controlling because he is Muslim,” noted Shaeeda, who had her theory on why people have dubbed Bilal as a narcissist.

According to the 37-year-old, people have been conditioned “to perceive a black man as scared, illiterate, dead beat, dependent and struggling, if that’s not what we see then yes he has to be a NARCISSIST, so let’s destroy him and humble him to remind him of what he has to be.”

“STOP trying to DEFAME him with perceptions,” added Shaeeda. “Sit back and enjoy the show.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.