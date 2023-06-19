90 Day Fiance Season 9: Which couples are still together?

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance brought the drama that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Despite all of the on-screen tension between most of the couples, 90 Day Fiance viewers might be surprised to discover how many are still together today.

Viewers were reintroduced to Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in Season 9, who originally debuted during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The remaining couples were new to the franchise, including Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, Miona and Jibri Bell, and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

90 Day Fiance: Season 9 saw Bilal and Shaeeda frequently argue, especially when it came to whether to start a family together.

Emily and Kobe faced issues in their marriage when Emily quickly became pregnant with their second child right before they walked down the aisle while still sharing a home with Emily’s parents.

The Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance faced their fair share of ups and downs

Kara and Guillermo’s storyline seemed to be less dramatic than some of the others, although they struggled with trust issues and Guillermo was concerned about Kara’s penchant for partying.

Yve was shocked to discover that Mohamed had been chatting it up with another woman, even though they disagreed a lot on many issues, particularly the way Mohamed preferred that she dress.

Miona didn’t jibe with Jibri’s parents while living under the same roof, particularly when it came to her revealing outfit choices.

And Thais and Patrick’s fair share of arguments were documented as well, as Patrick’s brother, John, cohabitating with them became an issue of contention.

So, amid all of the drama, which couples are still going strong and which have since called it quits? Let’s take a look.

Which couples are still together and which have called it quits?

Ariela and Biniyam seemed doomed from the start amid trust issues and frequent arguments.

Despite their issues, Ariela and Biniyam are still married and are living happily together in Las Vegas, Nevada, with their son, Avi.

Although Ariela expressed concern about Biniyam’s career as an MMA fighter, the Ethiopian native has found success, and Ariela continues to support him, even acting as his manager.

Emily and Kobe are also still going strong. They still live with her parents in their Salinas, Kansas home, along with their two young children, Koban and Scarlett.

Kobe continues to work in the construction industry, while Emily is a stay-at-home mom to Koban and Scarlett and has found success as a social media influencer.

Kara and Guillermo are happily married and living in her native Virginia. They welcomed their first child, a son named Nicolas, after announcing Kara’s pregnancy during the Season 9 Tell All.

Kara works as a real estate agent and is trying to further her musical career as she navigates life as a first-time mom and recently launched a jewelry company, Leona Curated Jewelry.

Shaeeda and Bilal, despite their frequent disagreements, are also still happily married and living in Kansas City, Missouri. 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember the sweet moment when Bilal got down on one knee at the Tell All and asked Shaeeda if she’d be his baby mama.

Since trying to start a family, the couple suffered a miscarriage, which they documented on Instagram and YouTube. They haven’t given up hope, however, and have been open with their followers about their journey to parenthood.

Sheeda recently sat down with Monsters and Critics to share a life update that can be seen here.

Miona and Jibri were another couple from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance whose storyline ended up being a happy ending. The duo is still happily married and lives in Palm Springs, California.

Miona has found success with her Miona Beauty brand, while Jibri continues his musical career in his band, Black Serbs.

Despite her family’s initial disapproval of their relationship, Thais and Patrick are still together. They relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they’re raising their daughter, Aleesi.

Like Kara and Guillermo, Thais and Patrick announced they were expecting their first child during the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All.

Two castmates who unsurprisingly aren’t on the list of couples who are still together are Yve and Mohamed. Their tumultuous relationship was certainly an indication that they wouldn’t last, including accusations of infidelity and abuse, which ultimately resulted in divorce.

