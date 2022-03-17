90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith’s latest post is a clear message for his ‘haters’

A recent post by Ronald Smith was pointed at his 90 Day Fiance “haters.” Pic credit: TLC

Ronald Smith took a stand against his 90 Day Fiance critics by letting them know through a social media post that he is “#unstoppable” as the song with the same name by Sia played in the background.

In a short TikTok video, Ronald called out his haters and used various clips of himself looking confident and unbothered. He coupled that with several messages to those who judge him and added a caption depicting his feelings on the negativity towards him as well.

Ronald Smith shoots message to his ‘haters’ calling himself ‘#unstoppable’

Ronald Smith used a TikTok video which he then shared on Instagram to offer a message to his haters.

As the song “Unstoppable” by Sia played in the background, Ronald’s video panned to different shots of him looking calm and positive as different video effects were put over the different scenes.

The opening to the video featured Ronald playing with his hair as he sat down and looked at the camera. The caption he put over that part of the video read, “Say what you want about me because [guess] what…”

The second scene came next which was a different angle of him with the disclaimer, “It doesn’t bother me one bit!”

In his main caption for the video, Ronald wrote, “haters can hate because I’m… #unstoppable.”

Ronald Smith has moved on from his 90 Day Fiance partner Tiffany Franco

Ronald Smith has been doing everything he can to show off the happy relationship he has with his new girlfriend Lauren. A few days ago he shared a video of the two of them where he wrote in the caption, “Thank you for you.”

To get to the seemingly happy place that Ronald may be at now he had to go through a lot of breakup turmoil with his ex-wife Tiffany Franco.

The pair had a nasty end to their relationship where they aired their dirty laundry on Instagram. They both slandered each other’s parenting and Tiffany tried to downplay Ronald’s new relationship by asserting that he was still talking to her.

Ronald denied all of Tiffany’s allegations and the pair appear to have cooled off their feud on social media for now.

To that end, Tiffany and Ronald have a child together and Tiffany’s son Daniel from a previous relationship believes Ronald to be the only dad he has.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.