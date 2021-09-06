90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott speaks out after daughter Tiffany bashes her online

Rebecca Parrott speaks out after her daughter bashes her online. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott is speaking out after her daughter, Tiffany, bashed her on social media a few days ago. In a now-deleted post, Tiffany made several eye-raising allegations against her mom and claimed that she was never there for her or her siblings and that she always chose men over them.

In the lengthy message which was posted to TIffany’s Instagram, she also shared some troubling tidbits about her childhood and admitted to still wanting answers about her mom’s past behavior. The surprising comment raised eyebrows from fans of the reality television star.

Rebecca must have seen or heard about Tiffany’s post but chose not to respond, that is until now.

Rebecca recently shared a post on social media and explained why she’s been silent since Tiffany’s post hit the blogs.

Rebecca Parrott speaks out after daughter bashes her online

The 90 Day Fiance star finally spoke out after daughter Tiffany made surprising claims against her. But don’t expect the mom-of-three to lash out at her daughter despite the allegations.

Rebecca shared photos from her recent beach trip with her husband Zied and noted that they needed to get away after a rough couple of months. However, if you were expecting a rebuttal from Rebecca, think again because she made it clear that her family drama will remain private.

“It’s been a rough couple of months in my family, as many of you might know,” wrote Rebecca. “We just needed to get away. I know many of you have wondered why I’ve been silent lately, it’s because I still like to keep some things private. I will never, ever, speak of anything but unconditional love for my children. That’s it.”

“They are and always will be perfect in my eyes,” she added.

Rebecca remains hopeful amid family drama

It’s obvious that the 90 Day Fiance star and her daughter have a very strained relationship right now and we’ve seen some of that play out in past seasons of the show.

Tensions rose between the mother-daughter duo earlier on in Rebecca’s relationship with Zied Hakimi but after the couple tied the knot, things appeared to be getting better.

Unfortunately, Rebecca and her daughter are at odds once again but the TLC personality is remaining hopeful despite the family drama.

“Life is hard sometimes and I think we’re all too hard on each other for how we deal with it,” said Rebecca in her post. “No matter what battle each of you might be fighting, while trying to remain hopeful, just know you aren’t alone.”

Do you think Rebecca and Tiffany will be able to mend their relationship?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.