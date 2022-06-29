90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott shares moment she got locked inside her office building

Rebecca Parrott got locked inside her office building. Pic credit: TLC

Rebecca Parrott found herself in quite a predicament recently, and she shared the moment on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance star was locked inside her office building for who knows how long and she was quite perturbed by the incident.

In a video posted to TikTok, Rebecca explained what happened and how she finally managed to get free.

Rebecca Parrott got locked inside her office building

In the clip, Rebecca explained what was happening and noted that she was locked inside the building.

“So I’m at work in my building. The WiFi is out– I have internet on my laptop, but no wifi,” she added while walking through the building. “The power is out and both of the elevators are out and the stairwell is locked.”

The TLC star noted that her husband Zied Hakimi had come to her rescue but he was helpless on the outside.

“Zied’s downstairs, he can’t get up here, I can’t get downstairs. I keep hearing people at the stairs but they won’t open the door,” continued Rebecca. “I’m like literally locked upstairs on the sixth floor.”

“If there was a fire right now what would I do?” questioned Rebecca.

That’s where the video ended but she later shared a follow-up after people seemingly doubted her story.

Rebecca Parrott says the TikTok video was all too real

The 90 Day Fiance star shared another video after leaving people in the dark about what happened next.

She made it known that everything she recounted in the first video was true and finally revealed what eventually happened after the video ended.

“So I wanna make a follow-up video to my being locked in the building video that I made the other day,” said Rebecca. “First of all, I will never make a video just for TikTok — like just to get clicks or whatever. I’m not gonna lie about anything ever, that’s ridiculous.”

She went on to fill in some of the missing pieces and noted that the first thing she did after getting locked in was message her boss who in turn contacted her husband Zied. In her first video, people noticed lighting in the building despite Rebecca’s claim that there was no power, so she cleared that up too.

“The power was out in the main hallway where the elevators were, there was no lighting in there. There was lighting in my part of the office,” she explained.

As for how she was finally freed, the TLC cast member noted that she eventually found a door on the other side of the building and had to “break the door handle.”

“It lead to a dark stairwell,” continued Rebecca, who noted that she wandered down several flights of stairs and finally found a stairwell on the second floor that was unlocked.

