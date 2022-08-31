90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrot tearfully reveals why she’s going back to the U.S without Zied

Rebecca Parrott is in tears over Zied Hakimi. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

Rebbeca Parrott just enjoyed a great trip to her husband Zied Hakimi’s home country of Tunisia, but their return home has turned into a nightmare.

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared a tearful video on social media and explained why she was on her way to the U.S. without Zied.

The Tunisian native, who currently has a green card, could not board a flight with his wife during the long journey, which included a layover in Canada.

Zied needed a Canadian visa for the two-hour stop, something he did not possess, so he wasn’t allowed to board the plane.

Rebecca shared that she was currently in Germany and had to leave her husband behind and continue her journey home due to work commitments.

Rebecca was visibly upset as she relayed her dilemma to her social media followers who shared their best wishes for Zied.

“Didn’t see this coming at all. Going home without Zied 💔” Rebecca captioned the video and then proceeded to explain what happened.

“I’m in Germany now, my layover. Zied is not with me,” said Rebecca. “They wouldn’t let him on the plane because he needed a freaking visa for a two-hour layover in Canada.”

“I have to be back at work. We have a house waiting on us… So I had to fly without him.”

Rebecca Parrott gets support from 90 Day Fiance fans

The 90 Day Fiance star hasn’t shared an update on Zied since posting the video a few hours ago, so it’s unclear if anything has changed with his situation.

However, she has been getting a slew of support from her Instagram followers.

Another TLC cast member, Tania Maduro, chimed in and questioned why Zied was not allowed to enter Canada, given that he has a green card.

“Wait what?! Doesn’t he have his greencard?! Greencard holders are allowed to enter Canada bout to go with my gramma!” said Tania.

Other people commented on Zied’s predicament and sent their best wishes that the situation can be sorted out soon.

“😢😢😢I’m sorry! I hope he gets home asap!” said one commenter.

“So sorry too hear this💔💔🙏🙏🙏I hope it can get his visa n get back too ya quickly 🙏💔💔” added someone else.

Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this sounds so awful and stressful! I’m apart of an international couple and it takes so much strength as it can feel so hard sometimes.”

Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

One person also added, “I’m so sorry 😞 hun what u go through sending hugs love.”

