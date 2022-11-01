90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Thais Ramone in flowy mini dress and sneakers snaps a photo

Thais Ramone strikes a pose in a mini dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is nine months pregnant, but while she’s waiting for her baby girl to arrive, the 90 Day Fiance star has been out and about.

Most recently she enjoyed a fun day in Las Vegas where she now resides with her husband Patrick Mendes.

Thais shared a photo on social media that showed her dressed in a flowy minidress with long sleeves and a pleated detail at the hem. She had her long hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and had her sunglasses on top of her head.

While the model is known for wearing high heels even at nine months pregnant, this time she opted for comfortable footwear with white sneakers.

Thais got all dressed up to spend some time with a friend who was matching in white sneakers, which she paired with her denim skirt and black top, as the duo snapped photos together.

The TLC personality wore minimal jewelry with the outfit as only a glimpse of her small gold hoops could be seen.

The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed a fun day out with her friend who first posted the photo online and wrote, “Look who I got to catch up with in Vegas!! 💖.”

Thais later reposted the photo on her Instagram Story and added, “I always love to meet you 💓.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance star has been very busy over the past few days. She spent the weekend partying the night away at a Halloween party dressed in her Princess Jasmine outfit with Patrick as Aladdin.

Thais Ramone celebrated her first Halloween in the U.S

The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed her first Halloween in the U.S. and showed her followers that she went all out in her Princess Jasmine costume as she shared a video on Instagram.

“About Saturday 🎃 Since when I was in Brazil, Patrick always talked about Halloween and being Aladdin and Jasmine,” wrote Thais.

She continued, “My first Halloween here we couldn’t do everything we wanted because I am pregnant, but we still had a lot of fun 😅 we are knocking on some doors today to get candy 🤭.”

Interestingly, Thais and Patrick’s costars turned BFFs Miona and Jibri Bell also had the same idea in mind. They too dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin and their little dog joined in the fun in his Abu monkey costume.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Jibri noticed the similarities and commented on the post writing, “Great minds think alike!!! Next year you guys will have your little Abu to celebrate Halloween with! 👶🙈🎃😍.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.