90 Day Fiance: Miona and Jibri Bell are Jasmine and Aladdin for Halloween

Miona Bell shows off her Halloween costume. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell is slowly ticking off all the traditions of her new home country after leaving Serbia for the United States less than a year ago.

She is now celebrating Halloween, and she picked a popular Disney princess to emulate.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off her Princess Jasmine outfit on social media, and she received a slew of positive responses for slaying the look.

Miona also roped in her husband, Jibri Bell, who took on the role of Aladdin, and even their dog Moon played dressed up as Abu the monkey from the popular animated movie.

Jibri rocked Aladdin’s easily recognizable fez hat, a gold chain, and a purple vest with gold trim.

Miona had a big smile in the photos that showed her clad in Jasmine’s embellished crop top with gold straps around the waist.

She donned harem pants with high slits in the front and a thick gold band around the waist. The TLC personality also accessorized with a gold necklace and small gold hoops.

Miona Bell slays Princess Jasmine’s hairstyle with Miona Beauty

The 90 Day Fiance star created an exaggerated cat-eye look to transform into Princess Jasmine, but the transformation was not complete without the hairstyle.

Miona’s ponytail from her company Miona Beauty was the perfect accessory to create the bubble braid that we’ve come to associate with the Disney princess.

Miona confessed that it took hours to perfect the hair using her Desert Ponytail, but she said it was worth it in the end.

“Aladdin, Jasmine and monkey Abu! Moon thought that his costume is blanket and he almost fall asleep, Jibri said he looks like “Aladdin from the hood” and I spent 2 hours trying to make my hair right using my @mionabeauty “Desert Ponytail” in color 4 but it was all worth it lol,” noted Miona in her caption.

“Happy Halloween guys 👻🎃Love you!🤍.”

Miona and Jibri Bell get rave reviews on their Halloween costumes

After posting the Halloween photo on Instagram, Miona got rave reviews from her followers, who felt that the couple did a great job with their costumes.

“Name a better trio….you can’t! Adore you two! 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh my gosh you guys look so good 🔥🔥🔥,” said someone else.

Their Little puppy Moon also got some credit for his adorable monkey costume as he posed for the cute photo with Jibri and Miona.

“Omgoodness this is the best! Aww baby moon is the cutest!! You all look so good!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” added one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“You three look amazing! The perfect Aladdin & Jasmine ❤️ (and Moon is perfect, too 🐾,” said someone else.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.