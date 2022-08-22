90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell matches with Thais Ramone in cutout dress for her baby shower

Miona Bell attends Thais Ramone’s baby shower. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes held their pink-themed baby shower over the weekend, and some of their 90 Day Fiance cast mates were in attendance.

Thais wore a brightly colored dress with side cutouts for the occasion, and her friend Miona Bell also wore a similar style.

The two women have gotten quite close since joining the show, and Miona posted photos with Thais from the baby shower along with a sweet message for the first-time mom.

Thais also shared photos from the backyard soiree, which was decorated in pink, white, and gold, including the beautiful tablescape– designed with pink and peach roses, a pink table runner placed on a rustic off-white table, and white chairs.

The plates were gold and white with decorative napkins in the same color scheme with a gold footprint and the words “Oh baby” printed on the front.

Thais and Ramone also had a DJ at the baby shower to entertain their family and friends.

Miona Bell and Thais Ramone wear matching cutout dresses

Miona Bell shared photos with her pregnant castmate after spending the day at her baby shower.

Thais is six months along after keeping her pregnancy a secret for the entire season until finally spilling the beans during Part 1 of the Tell All. Patrick and Thais later revealed that they are having a baby girl.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Meanwhile, the couple had a blast over the weekend celebrating Baby Mendes, and their friends Miona and Jibri Bell were in attendance.

Miona shared a few images on Instagram from the baby shower as she snapped it up with the expectant mama. Miona and Thais had the same thought in mind when they got dressed as they wore similar outfits for the event.

Thais opted for an orange floor-length dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts that showed off her growing baby bump. Her dress had long sleeves and two high slits at the front.

Miona also wore a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts, except her dress was backless and featured a paisley print with a halter neckline.

Miona Bell shares sweet message for pregnant Thais Ramone

Miona cradled Thais’ baby bump in one photo, and in another image, she placed a kiss on her belly.

She also wrote a message for the pregnant 90 Day Fiance star and noted, “Im so proud of you, my girl! We did so much in less than a year, moved to the US, got married, been on a reality tv, started our businesses and brands! AND NOW YOU ARE PREGNANT!”

“This unique journey we been on is something that will always have u connected! Can’t wait to meet our baby girl! Love you,” she added.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC!