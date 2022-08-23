90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in high slit dress spends time with Emily and Kobe’s daughter

Miona Bell wears a dress with a thigh-high slit. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell has fallen in love with Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s daughter and she recently shared some cute photos with the toddler.

Miona met her castmates face to face during the 90 Day Fiance Tell All and the couple brought their adorable toddler Scarlett along after keeping her a secret for a while.

While there were rumors that Emily had gotten pregnant for a second time and had given birth to a baby girl, this was not confirmed until Part 1 of the Tell All. The couple finally came clean and fessed up about Scarlett, months after we met their son Koban on the show.

Kobe and Emily were warned by her parents to not get pregnant again since they were living under their roof with Emily’s father bearing most of the financial burden.

However, Emily got pregnant before tying to knot but didn’t tell her parents the news until after the wedding.

These days, the couple is perfectly happy with their two kids as Kobe is now able to work and support his family. Emily also shared recently that they have been househunting, but until they find the perfect place, they are content living with her parents.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell meets baby Scarlett

Kobe and Emily brought their daughter to the 90 Day Fiance Tell All taping in New York and their castmates were smitten. Miona Bell formed a bond with Scarlett and she shared some cute photos taken with the toddler.

In one of the photos posted on her Instagram Story, Miona sat on a ledge with baby Scarlett happily sitting in her lap as they stared at the camera. “I love her so much,” wrote Miona who tagged Emily and Kobe in the post.

She also posted a selfie with Scarlett as they both sported big smiles for the photo.

“My baby Scarlet and I in New York,” she captioned the second post.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell wears a colorful dress with a thigh-high slit

Little Scarlett stole the show in her brown outfit and her little black headband, but Miona was all dressed up for her trip to New York as well.

Before changing into her Tell All outfit, The 90 Day Fiance star was clad in a colorful paisley dress with thigh-high slits on both sides that showed off her legs as she sat with Scarlet. Miona had her hair neatly sleeked back in a low ponytail— the same style she wore for the taping.

She also wore large gold hoop earrings and red platform sandals and the TLC personality completed the ensemble with pink sunglasses.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.