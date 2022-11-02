90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in cutout dress recreates Kim Kardashian’s hairstyle

Miona Bell recreates a Kim Kardashian throwback hairstyle. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell just channeled Kim Kardashian in her latest video and no, it wasn’t for Halloween.

The 90 Day Fiance star replicated one of Kim’s throwback hairstyles using a clip-in ponytail from her company, Miona Beauty.

Miona got all dressed up in a body-hugging dress to showcase her skills as she showed her followers how to recreate the same look as The Kardashians star.

She was clad in a nude-colored dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline and deep side cutouts.

The outfit also had a keyhole feature in the front with a silver ring attached and the Serbian native accessorized the outfit with small silver hoops.

Miona already had her makeup done in the video with lined lips, bold brows, and cat eye makeup.

The 90 Day Fiance star had a picture of Kim Kardashian on the screen behind her highlighting the ponytail hairstyle that she planned to replicate.

The image showed Kim clad in a silver chainmail Versace dress with a plunging neckline while her extra-long brown hair was styled in a high ponytail with soft waves.

The Kardashians star sported the look for a Versace Fashion Show back in 2018 when she was still married to Kanye West.

“Hi guys lets recreate this Kim Kardashian hairstyle,” noted Miona in the video as she proceeded to show off the hair she planned to use for the Kim Kardashian look.

Miona pulled her hair into a tight ponytail and attached the long ponytail then added the final touch–a silver hair clip similar to the one Kim wore.

After completing the tutorial, the TLC personality showed a comparison between her hairstyle and Kim’s and she got some rave reviews from her followers.

“Using my “Desert Ponytail” in color 4/30 to recreate Kim K hairstyle! Get your ponytail on mionabeauty.com 🤍@mionabeauty,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Miona Bell gets rave reviews for her Kim Kardashian tutorial

The 90 Day Fiance star showed her Instagram followers how to recreate Kim Kardashian’s high ponytail hairstyle and people were loving it.

They took to the comments to give Miona high marks for the completed look and she even convinced a few people to make a purchase.

“I love this!!❤️ I have to order a ponytail soon!” wrote one commenter.

“Where do I buy mine???” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

One Instagram user noted, “I just bought this color too! My 7th ponytail from you 😍😍😍 love them all, so easy to switch hairstyle and even hair color!”

While someone else added, “I love it 😍😍 and it goes so well with your outfit!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.