90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist is ready for more adventures after ‘amazing’ trip to London

Mike Youngquist talks recent trip to London. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist has been living his best life following his split from Natalie Mordovtseva, and the latest on his list of adventures was a trip to London. After having an amazing time exploring the sights, Mike is excited to do a lot more traveling in the future.

The TLC alum has been keeping his followers updated on his London explorations, but all good things must come to an end, a least for now.

Before heading back home, Mike shared a video of his last day in London and confessed to having a great time.

Mike Youngquist says his trip to London was ‘an absolute pleasure’

Mike Youngquist seems happier than ever despite the demise of his tumultuous marriage to Natalie.

The couple’s rocky relationship first played out in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, and when they returned for another season of the show, not much had changed.

Their strained romance continued to play out when they appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and despite a legion of issues, they decided to tie the knot.

However, the marriage was short-lived, and the couple has since called it quits for good, but Mike is making the most of his life as a bachelor by exploring the world.

Mike can now tick London off his bucket list because he recently explored the country and had an amazing time.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“It has been an absolute pleasure to come and visit London and all the sights it had to offer,” noted the reality TV personality in a video posted to Instagram.

“I highly suggest if anyone came in the future, live your best life, come out here and explore or go explore anywhere.”

Mike Youngquist dishes on future travel plans after an ‘amazing’ trip to London

The 90 Day Fiance alum filmed a video while heading to the train station before catching a flight home to the U.S.

In the clip, Mike noted that he was excited about the opportunity to travel and shared his plans to do a lot more of that in the future.

This is not Mike’s first trip overseas. We know that he’s visited Kyiv, Ukraine, during his relationship with Natalie. He has also been to Paris, where he proposed to Natalie.

However, the TLC star has caught the traveling bug and has plans to make it a regular occurrence.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity, and I’m am gonna continue to travel from here on out to many different places,” confessed Mike. “I will miss London. It was amazing, fun, exciting, and everything in between.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.