90 Day Fiance: Michael’s friends ‘The Goofballs’ dish on Michael and Angela’s current relationship status and Angela’s abuse

Michael and Angela from 90 Day Fiance: Pic credit: TLC

Two out of three of 90 Day Fiance Michael Ilesanmi’s friends that Angela nicknamed “The Goofballs,” Bode and Peter gave a podcast interview for Kiki and Kibbitz where they revealed a lot of information about the turbulent couple.

They discussed what Angela’s expectations of Michael have been, how she treats him, who she’s tried to kick off the show unsuccessfully, and their current relationship status.

As the insane-looking trailer for the upcoming Tell All for Season 6 of Happily Ever After? approaches, Bode and Peter, answered some burning viewer questions from the hosts of the popular 90 Day fiance podcast Kiki and Kibbitz.

‘The Goofballs’ revealed shocking information about Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

Peter and Bode, two members of what Angela calls “‘The Goofballs,” have been friends with Michael for around seven years and gave some first-hand insight into Michael and Angela’s relationship.

They explained that in the beginning, they didn’t believe his online relationship would even get as far as meeting in person until Angela showed up one day. They both could immediately tell she was a dominant and rude woman.

They commented on how she would not allow Michael to hang out with anybody and that she expected him to sit at home and talk to her all day.

Peter and Bode, as Michael’s friends, have always done their best to cope with Angela and not be rude to her even though she has been rude to them. They said that she always wants to be the boss and tell everyone around her what to do.

They even went so far as to say that Angela tried to get TLC to stop letting them get air time, but that it didn’t work in her favor.

Then Michael’s friends dropped the answer to the question of whether Michael and Angela are presently together. The answer is yes.

More interestingly, they said they think Angela is trying to leave him, and they don’t think she really loved him.

Peter and Bode agreed that Angela is abusive and that they are not okay with the relationship but that they have to respect their friend’s choices. They also divulged that they used to think Michael was with Angela because he was desperate to come to the US, but after all this time, they know that he is actually in love with her.

They both agreed that the show is accurate except for the edit being more of Angela’s side.

Angela’s bad behavior will be at an all-time high at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Angela is known to bully other cast members at the Tell Alls, so viewers can expect to see her volatile behavior in that way.

What viewers might not be prepared for is the Jerry Springer-like content she will deliver by flashing her breasts to everyone and the camera, but to Michael’s dismay and embarrassment.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.