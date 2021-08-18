90 Day Fiance: Megan Potthast trolls haters with new video, says ‘No hater can stop this’

Meg Potthast clapped back at her haters with a video on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Megan “Meg” Potthast has been feeling the heat from her haters and decided to let them know how they make her feel through an Instagram video where she trolled them.

She wanted her critics to know that their words don’t phase her and she thinks that they are wasting their time and energy on sending her hate spam.

Meg has received a lot of hostility from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers, not so much for her on-screen antics but rather for her raunchy OnlyFans. Charlie Potthast is seen as a 90 Day Fiance villain by some viewers and Meg seems to get the spillover from her husband’s haters.

On the final episode of this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season, Meg actually had a pretty large part in the Potthast family brawl when she punched Andrei while he was fighting, scratched Elizabeth, and screamed in Chuck’s face. She gained new haters who may not even know her for her OnlyFans content.

Meg Potthast posts video message aimed at her haters

Meg wanted to show her haters that she remains positive in the face of their negativity. She showed them by making an Instagram video where she danced around to an upbeat song with the lyrics, “Please leave me alone.”

She then told her haters exactly what she meant in the caption of the video.

Meg wrote, “Haters just give me fuel! To the girl that said she’d like to bash my head in from a private acct along with many other hateful messages this is for you. I hope you all get the help you need.”

She continued, “Being nasty makes you nasty. Living a negative hateful life will not bring you happiness and joy.”

Meg’s relationship with her in-laws may not come back from this

Meg has publically stated that she is not on speaking terms with her in-laws after the way everything went down at the ill-fated Potthast cookout.

A lot of damage has been done within the family house flipping business thanks to Andrei’s attitude and presence. The rippling effects of which are being felt by Meg and Charlie who seem to have relationships in need of repair after the fight.

There have been rumors that the Potthast family will get their own spinoff, an idea that 90 Day Fiance viewers think would be entertaining but totally trashy.

The Potthast family brawl has been compared to the fight between Pedro and Chantel’s family, and Chantel’s family got their own spinoff from their level of drama so it is possible for the Potthast family too.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.