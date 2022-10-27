90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares ‘lit’ video but gets flooded with questions about her daughter

Loren Brovarnik gets asked about her daughter. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik seems to be in better spirits as of late after admittedly having a tough time following the birth of her baby girl Ariel.

Postpartum has not been easy for the 90 Day Fiance star, but she recently posted a cheerful video that showed her getting “lit” with her son Shai at a kids’ club.

Loren posted the clip on social media while holding Shai on her hip as they danced to the music while the 2-year-old held on to his colorful teddy bear.

The 34-year-old and her eldest son were surrounded by other kids and parents who were also having fun at the club as some life-size cartoon characters helped to keep the party going.

Loren was clad in a grey sweatshirt and had her hair in a high ponytail while Asher was dressed in blue.

“Getting lit at the [kids] clubbbb 🍾 🦄 (The kids version of this song was actually playing) #partytime #itslit #daydate,” she captioned the post, as Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf played in the background.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik gets ‘lit’ with her son

After sharing the clip of her getting “lit” with Shai, the 90 Day Fiance star got a slew of comments. However, instead of referring to the cute video, people were more concerned about the absence of Ariel from Loren’s Instagram page.

Loren and her husband Alexei welcomed their third child in early September, but aside from the initial post about Ariel’s birth, Loren has only posted her one other time on her Instagram page.

The mom of three has posted Ariel a few times on her Instagram Story, but she hasn’t said much about her publicly, and neither has Alexei.

It seems Ariela is still recuperating in the NICU, but the couple’s silence is only leading to more questions and even some backlash from their followers.

Loren Brovarnik flooded with questions about her daughter

The 90 Day Fiance star’s Instagram is now flooded with comments about her daughter, but so far Loren has yet to respond.

While some people were curious and wanted to know about Ariel’s well-being, others were upset that Loren and Alexei were not updating them enough about their baby girl.

“Where is baby girl Arial ? Please let there fans know 🙏” wrote one commenter.

“What’s wrong with her daughter?” asked someone else.

One person noted, “Mystery??No pics of baby girl?? An abundance of pics of the boys. Also an abundance of talk about postpartum. Don’t understand, not being up front with your followers,?”

Many of the comments were along those lines with one person adding, “How is your baby daughter doing really don’t hear anything about her.”

“Where is the little girl,” asked someone else.

