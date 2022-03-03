90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares husband Alexei’s feelings on war in his childhood home Ukraine

Loren Brovarnik gave an update on how her husband Alexei is handling news of the war in Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik shared how her husband Alexei, a former Ukraine resident, is handling Russia invading his home country.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, a 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple, have ties to Ukraine. Alexei grew up there before his family relocated to Israel, where he met Loren.

Loren Brovarnik shares husband Alexei’s feelings about war in his childhood home, Ukraine

Loren recently opened up about how Alexei feels about Ukraine being under attack by Russia, given that he still has family living in the war-ridden country.

“He has family there still [in Ukraine] and he even said, ‘I didn’t think it was going to affect me as much as it did,’ and it’s still affecting him,” Loren told ET.

Speaking on the tensions in her home, Loren shared, “I don’t want to say our tone in our house has been depressing — it’s been sad, it’s scary.”

“Because this is real, I mean, he grew up in Ukraine and then grew up in Israel and those are two spotlight countries and it’s hard, but we do talk about it and it’s very important to talk about instead of bottling it up,” Loren added.

Alex is among several castmates within the 90 Day Fiance franchise who hails from Ukraine. Several of them have spoken out recently amid the tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

90 Day Fiancé: Loren on Mom Life, Alexei’s Family in Ukraine and More (Exclusive)

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members speak on Russo-Ukrainian War

David Murphey from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days met his former fiancee, Lana, in Ukraine. Lana recently shared “very scary” footage from inside a Ukrainian subway station-turned-bomb shelter.

Another native of Ukraine, Yara Zaya, made an appearance on Fox News to discuss the Russo-Ukrainian war and even offered to “pack her backpack” and defend her home country.

Alina Kasha of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days is a native of Russia but spent her childhood summers in Ukraine. Alina recently shared a childhood photo of herself in Ukraine and showed her support for the country, denouncing Russia’s attacks.

Natalie Mordovtseva from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, another Ukraine native, updated her fans on her mother’s safety, informing them that her mom had sought refuge from the war.

One 90 Day Fiance star who shared opposite views is Russian native Sasha Larin from Season 7. Sasha shared his pro-Russia stance, calling the war “justified” on social media before deleting his post.

These days, Loren and Alexei are staying busy raising their two young sons, Shai and Asher. Their spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, just wrapped its first season, so fans of the Brovarniks will have to wait and see if Season 2 is in the works.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.