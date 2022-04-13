90 Day Fiance: Listen to this adorable message Kenny Niedermeier got from his grandson Cooper

Kenny Niedermeir posted a voicemail he received from his young grandson Cooper. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kenny Niedermeier has an adorably close relationship with his grandson Cooper who he helped raise from the time he was a baby up until he moved to Mexico.

Viewers watched Kenny and Cooper tearfully say goodbye during Season 2 and then reunite during Season 3, which gave a close look at just how special their bond was.

Kenny, who still lives in Mexico with his husband Armando Rubio, recently surprised 90 Day fans by sharing a voice message he received from Cooper on his sixth birthday.

Kenny Niedermeier shared a precious voice message from his grandson Cooper

Kenny’s grandson Cooper just celebrated his sixth birthday and decided to leave his grandpa a sweet voice message.

Kenny shared the message in his Instagram stories, and it was reposted by a 90 Day fan page.

In the message, Cooper said, “I love you Grampy. You’re my best Grampy and I also hope you are my best, you have the best day ever.”

The voicemail Cooper left was played over a collage of pictures Kenny made from Cooper’s birthday party.

During Season 3 of The Other Way, Kenny talked about how hard it was to leave his family and how sad and depressed it made it feel to know that he was missing milestones in his grandson’s life as well as his children’s.

Since Season 3 was filmed, Kenny has traveled back to his home in Florida several times, including for the birth of his second grandchild.

Kenny Niedermeir lost his dog Truffles this year

Kenny and Armando reported in February of 2022 that Kenny’s beloved Chihuahua Truffles had crossed the rainbow bridge.

Truffles became a staple of Kenny and Armando’s segments on The Other Way since he usually remained by one of their sides.

Truffles passed away at the ripe age of “17.8.” When Kenny spoke about her life he said, “Truff lived many adventures in her life and continued to enjoy throughout her golden years. She made the big move to Mexico with Kenny & she enhanced the lives of Hannah & I.”

The Other Way viewers first saw Truffles become Kenny’s road trip partner as he traveled from Florida to Mexico to be with Armando.

Kenny even pointed out that Truffles was one of the only 90 Day pets that was introduced with a name tag when they appeared on the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.