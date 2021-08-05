90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima shares lengthy message about ‘vicious female rivalry’

Larissa Lima is over the female rivalry. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima wrote a lengthy message on social media recently, opening up about female rivalry. It’s not clear what triggered the reality TV personality to share the message as she did not reveal much about what was going on.

However, Larissa has had her fair share of drama with former friends and castmates, much of which has played out on social media. So her post could very well have been about that, or maybe Larissa is just having a hard time getting support from other women in her industry.

Larissa Lima slams female rivalry

The 90 D ay Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum recently shared a post to her Instagram Story, which seemed to sum up something going on in her life at the moment.

“Every time a woman helps another to belittle, or team up against someone who has never done them wrong, is fueling vicious female rivalry,” wrote Larissa. “There is far too much of this behavior in our society.”

She continued, “How easy some find it to judge someone’s choices without knowing the reason for the choices, or because they are told something from another’s perspective, which is biased…”

“That’s not female empowerment to me. That’s gang mentality,” Larissa later added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

Something must have happened to spark the interesting insight from the reality TV star, but she did not share any more details into what inspired her message.

What we do know, however, is that Larissa has a long history of drama and fallout with castmates, exes, and former friends.

Larissa Lima’s online feuds

The former 90 D ay Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is no stranger to female rivalry, having had several altercations play out on social media.

Earlier this year, Larissa’s feud with former friend Carmen took an even uglier turn when Carmen posted a message calling out the reality TV personality and told her to stay far away from her.

Furthermore, TLC cast member Jess Caroline also jumped into the mix to defend Carmen, and she also had some words for Larissa.

Jess dated Larissa’s ex-husband Colt Johnson after they broke up, and the two women later sparked up an odd friendship. However, it was short-lived, and soon they became rivals which led to several explosive fights on social media.

These days it seems Larissa wants to put all that behind her and end the female rivalry once and for all, judging by her post. So let’s wait and see if the brunette beauty is ready to turn over a new leaf.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.