90 Day Fiance: Kobe shares post about forgiveness as viewers continue to bash Emily for her behavior

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Kobe Blaise might be noticing the backlash his fiancee Emily Bieberly has been receiving online because he shared a message about forgiveness.

Emily has been getting bashed by the 90 Day audience for her treatment of Kobe since he arrived in America. She has been viewed as controlling, unaccommodating, and selfish.

Kobe made a TikTok video that did not directly reference Emily or anything about their relationship, but his entire point was about forgiveness and not holding on to resentment.

Kobe is a 34-year-old Cameroon native who met 30-year-old Kansas-born and raised Emily while they were both in China. They hooked up the first night they met and had a two-month whirlwind romance that culminated in Emily finding out she was pregnant and Kobe proposing.

Since then, Kobe had missed out on Emily’s pregnancy, the birth of his son Koban, and Koban’s first 17 months of life while waiting for the K-1 visa to be approved.

Kobe reshared his TikTok video on Instagram. In the video, he talked about how important forgiveness was and how people need to continue reshaping themselves and letting go of anger towards others.

Kobe added a pointed caption to his Instagram post that echoed his TikTok sentiments.

He remarked, “We’ve got to learn how to forgive others because it’s very important. As long as you associate yourself with others just know someday somehow somebody is going to hurt you or somebody is going make mistake that will hurt your feelings.”

He continued, “Most of the times we get hurt because we expect a lot from others, so, when you stop expecting you definitely kill someone’s ability to hurt you. Most people don’t forgive others not because they don’t want to but simple because they don’t know how to.”

He ended by urging, “Learn to forgive others not because they deserve your forgiveness but because you deserve to be free from that burden and remember forgiving doesn’t mean you are weak because it’s a brave thing to do.”

Emily Bieberly’s father had to sponsor Kobe Blaise on the K-1 visa

Emily works as a nanny part-time and said that she does not earn enough money to support herself or Koban. Therefore, it was made known on the show that her dad financially supported Emily and was the co-sponsor for Kobe.

Emily’s dad took on financial responsibility for Kobe as well after he arrived in America.

