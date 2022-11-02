90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise trolls his wife Emily Bieberly

Emily Bieberly and her husband, Kobe Blaise, had a public exchange. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise just proved how playful their relationship is.

Emily shared a mirror selfie wearing maroon sweatpants and house slippers paired with a Puma sports bra. She had one hand in her pocket and was wearing glasses. Her hair was down, and she and Kobe’s son Koban could be seen on the floor.

The next Instagram Story share Emily made was a screenshot of Kobe’s response to her outfit that she had captioned, “Such a fit.”

In his reply, Kobe wrote, “Go take off my pants 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Over the screenshot, Emily added laughing/crying emojis of her own and tagged Kobe in the Story.

Emily putting Kobe’s response on blast appeared to be in jest, as the two have said on the show that they have a lively relationship.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise’s love story

29-year-old Emily and 34-year-old Kobe met in China, where Emily was working and Kobe, originally from Cameroon, was modeling.

The pair had a whirlwind romance that resulted in a pregnancy just months after they met. Kobe proposed at that time, and they filed a visitor’s visa so Kobe could be in America for the birth of their son Koban. However, the coronavirus pandemic broke out and halted the process.

They then began the K-1 visa process, which was finally approved after years of waiting. Kobe arrived in America when Koban was already 17 months old.

The pair became pregnant again just weeks after Kobe’s arrival, and they kept it a secret from Emily’s parents until after their wedding, given that Emily’s dad’s one rule was for them not to get pregnant.

They have since had their daughter Scarlett and have moved on from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance to the hit spinoff Pillow Talk.

Emily and Kobe still live with Emily’s parents

On the show, Emily made it clear that she had no intentions of moving out of her parent’s house for at least a few years.

In mid-September 2022, Emily confirmed that she, Kobe, and their kids were still living at her parent’s house. Furthermore, she revealed that she would like to have more kids. Emily is now a stay-at-home mom after being a part-time nanny before.

In Season 9, Kobe expressed an intense desire to move to Colombus, Ohio, where he had Cameroonian friends and would have a community, but Emily shot that idea down.

