90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies gives update about new job

Kimberly Menzies got a new job. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Kimberly Menzies recently gave an update about her job situation.

The 52-year-old previously had a career in the army, and more recently, she has been in the restaurant industry for many years, working for a restaurant called Mimi’s Cafe.

Now, it looks like Kim has moved on to a new industry working in customer service in a spa setting.

Through her Instagram, Kim reshared her “Welcome” message for her new job. The introduction described that Kim would be a Spa Receptionist and that her passion is “making people happy.” Among her hobbies listed were “giving back to the community, walking on the beach, reading, and watching reality TV.”

Kim’s personal goals read, “learn how to play golf” and “maintain a good lifestyle for myself and to travel.”

In the caption of the post, Kim explained, “Mimi’s Cafe has been a part of my life for a long time and I truly am grateful for all the years I have worked there. Now, it is time for a change and I am so excited to announce that I will be a Spa Receptionist at Kona Kai Resort & Spa!”

Kimberly Menzies recently defended her military service

On one of the recent episodes of Happily Ever After?, Kim mentioned her active duty service in the military when she fought in Desert Storm for almost a year during the Gulf War.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She apparently received a lot of skepticism and backlash over her remarks which prompted her to defend her military service and active duty.

Kim stated that she served in the military for seven years, from 1989 to 1996 and that she was part of Desert Storm from the summer of 1990 to the summer of 1991. She also drove home how proud she was to have served the US.

Are Kim and Usman still together?

Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Kim and Usman have some ugly times while Kim has been visiting him in Nigeria.

Most notably, Kim threw a milkshake on Usman over learning new details about him taking a second wife. Kim also got a negative response from Usman’s family about the pair getting married.

Furthermore, in the last episode, Kim and Usman fought about their relationship and making Kim the first wife.

In any case, through social media, Kim and Usman appear to still be together as they tend to put on a happy relationship front there.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.