90 Day Fiance: Kimberly Menzies defends her military service

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Kimberly Menzies dropped the fact that she had been part of the Gulf War during Desert Storm.

It seems that Kim has gotten some backlash or pushback about her assertion that she served in the US military in active duty because she clapped back at those who doubted her.

When Kim was originally on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, she touted her military service when she first introduced herself but did not mention her part in Desert Storm.

In an Instagram Story address, Kim wrote, “Soooo I’ve has ALOT of comments and DMs questioning my military service. Say what you want about me on the show or past, but my military service is very special to me.”

She continued, “For those that are so concerned, I was in the Army from 1989 to 1996 and I was in Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia from August 1990 until July 1991.”

She finished by saying, “I am a proud United States Army Veteran [US flag emoji.].”

Kimberly Menzies said she makes $500 a paycheck

Kim, who now works in the restaurant industry, made a comment last episode that gave away how much money she makes.

The topic came up when she and Usman went to the cow market to buy a cow to bring to Usman’s mom as a gift or offering.

Usman was trying to bargain with the cow market owner and the cow’s owner and when he came to Kimberly with the $500 price of the cow after the exchange rate, she revealed that is how much she makes on one paycheck.

Kimberly Menzies is trying to get Usman Umar’s mother’s blessing

Aside from the drama, Kim is dealing with in real time about her military service, viewers are watching Kim try to shoot her shot at getting Usman Umar’s family’s approval to marry Usman.

In the last episode, Usman and Kim sat down with Usman’s mom, eldest brother, eldest sister, and another relative while they pled their case to get married.

It did not go well, with Usman’s brother accusing Kim of using the cow, who arrived midway through their talk, as a bribe.

Happily Ever After? viewers also heard Usman’s mom and sister express their dismay and desire for Kim to leave.

At one point, Kim tried to speak for herself but was getting shut down. Hopefully, viewers will find out the fallout from the conversation during the next episode.

