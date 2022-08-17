90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins shows off her dance moves in crop top and biker shorts

Karine Martins showed off a two-piece outfit in a recent dance video shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has life in flux regarding the wellbeing and custody of her two children, but she puts up a positive social media front.

The estranged Brazilian wife of Paul Staehle has been more active on Instagram recently after taking a hiatus when she was charged with domestic violence back in early March.

Karine seems to enjoy showing off her figure in different outfits and most recently shared a dance video where viewers watched her moves from the front and the back.

Karine likes to share before and after makeup videos when she isn’t dancing or doing mirror poses.

Karine was on several seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, followed by one appearance each on the spinoffs The Other Way and Happily Ever After?

Karine and Paul ended up getting fired from the 90 Day network after domestic violence allegations surfaced in late 2020.

Karine Martins showed off her dance skills in a cute two-piece outfit

Karine used her Instagram platform, with more than 450k followers, to share a dance video showing off her curves in a tight two-piece outfit.

Karine was wearing a burnt orange crop top with matching biker shorts as she started her video dancing so viewers could see her moves from the front.

During the dance, Karine accentuated her hips with different motions before turning around and slightly bending so that her dancing from the rear was the video’s focus.

She then turned back around and did several other moves before bringing her hands overhead and rolling her body as she brought her arms back down.

Karine Martins’ English has come a long way since 90 Day Fiance

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Karine, she was living in a small town deep in the Amazon, and she did not speak any English. She and Paul had to rely on a translator app that often had communication errors.

Throughout her time within the franchise, Karine did not seem to pick up much English even after they moved to America the first time.

However, after coming back to America a second time, Karine appears to be more confident in her English skills and has even made videos where she speaks English.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.