90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shows off tiny waist in gym selfie

Model and reality TV star Juliana Custodio poses for a car selfie. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana Custodio continues to show her stunning model physique after giving birth to her first child, Benjamin, in July.

The former 90 Day Fiance star quickly lost 20 pounds and returned to her modeling career in a few weeks.

The 24-year-old last appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 7 with her ex-husband Michael Jensen.

The Brazilian model stunned fans when she announced she was pregnant and was in a new relationship with her new man Ben Obscura. She has since relocated to Germany, where she is raising her family.

Juliana proved that she is still working on her body with a sizzling gym selfie.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Story in which she wore tight spandex and white trainers.

Juliana Custodio says she is ready to share post-baby snapback secrets

The TLC star is ready to spill the beans on how she stayed in shape during her pregnancy and got her body back.

In a new Instagram video, Juliana rocked some gym spandex and showed off her yoga moves. In the caption, she asked her followers whether they wanted to know about her pregnancy workouts.

“Hey moms and moms to be, I’m curious! How did you keep fit and exercise during your pregnancy and how do you stay in shape after giving birth?” she wrote, continuing, “I would like to share the best tips with everyone! So please comment and let me know 🫶🏻🙏🏻 I didn’t realise how strong my body is until after I gave birth.”

Last week, she gave her IG followers a glimpse of her workout routine, which involves some serious weightlifting.

Juliana Custodio reveals how she balances parenting and her work

New mom Juliana gave fans a glimpse of her new life and shared a short video of how she balances work and taking care of her little son.

In the clip, she changes her son Benjamin’s diaper before whipping out the yoga mat for a workout.

The caption reveals that her boyfriend takes care of their son while she is at work before plugging her protein sponsorship.

Custodio’s baby news came around a month after she split from her ex-husband, Michael Jessen, on the former couple’s second wedding anniversary.

In a statement after their split, the Brazilian reality TV star said she was unhappy in her marriage, and the former couple struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Jessen claimed Custodio left him in emotional and financial ruin. He also accused her of having an affair.

During their stint on the TLC series, Juliana was accused of being a golddigger, while others said Jessen flaunted his wealth to win her over.

Custodio said her pregnancy was not planned and took care of Jessen and his family when he ran into financial trouble. She accused her ex-husband of lying to smear her.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.