90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares family photo, asks if baby Benjamin looks like mom or dad

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is now living in Germany after a stint on the series. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Juliana Custodio recently announced that she gave birth to a son with her partner Ben Obscura following her split from Michael Jessen.

The couple shared an adorable family photo, asking their supporters who the baby boy resembles more.

The Brazilian model appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside Jessen as the TLC series documented their relationship and marriage.

In 2021, the former couple parted ways with Juliana announcing she is in a relationship with Ben and expecting a baby shortly after splitting from Jessen.

The pair were married for less than two years when they announced their split.

Jessen and Custodio both made accusations against each other both citing financial issues as the reason behind the end of their marriage.

Juliana shares a family photo with her baby son

Juliana is documenting her new life in Hamburg, Germany with her brand new family, sharing photos with her man and newborn.

“Who does he looks like ? ✨🙈,” the former TLC star wrote in the caption of the cute photo.

Fans were split on who the Benjamin James Louis Custodio resembles more.

“He looks like his mommy,” one observer declared

Another Instagram follower says Benjamin is a carbon copy of his father, writing:

“Totally 100 percent dad right down to the blue eyes. Doesn’t look like u at all…sorry..but babies change.”

A commenter chose to stay on the fence writing: “Looks like mommy but have something from Papa too😊.”

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Last week, Custodio shared details and footage of her pregnancy. She opened up about her desire to become a mother and her desire to marry her new partner.

“All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother,” she said.

“Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

In the IG post, she shared intimate photos with her newborn and a video revealing that she had a natural birth.

Michael Jessen responds to claim Juliana’s baby looks like him

Following their messy split, Jessen has accused his ex-partner of being a gold digger and having an affair.

However, Juliana fired back claiming that she financially provided for Jessen and his family with her modeling work and was unhappy.

“I think you need to talk with your ex wife… Because her child looks like you… I wish you two a lot of peace and love…” a person wrote on Jessen’s recent photo of one of his dogs.

Jessen responded with the following, denying the claim and wishing his ex all the best.

“It’s an impossibility that I am the father her beautiful baby boy…. I wish her and her new family nothing but happiness and health…. I sincerely mean that 🙏🙏.”

Pic credit: @michael_jessen_77/Instagram

Jessen doesn’t appear to be in a new relationship and has been open about being in emotional ruin over the end of their marriage.

