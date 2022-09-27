90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares adorable video of her son

Juliana Custodio shared an adorable video of her son with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is a new mom who has been enjoying sharing her motherhood joys on social media.

Most recently, she treated 90 Day fans to a video clip of her adorable two and half-month-old son Benjamin dressed in an orange bear onesie.

In the video, Juliana could be heard saying, “The time flies and goes so fast I can prove it.” She then counted, “One, two, three,” and then turned her son in the onesie towards the camera as she repeated in her native Portuguese, “Bom dia,” meaning, “Good day.”

As a sleepy and yawning Benjamin was put in front of the camera, Juliana remarked, “It’s like yesterday I was pregnant, and now he’s so big.”

The 24-year-old gushed, “Oh my god,” as she squeezed him and put him closer to the camera and told Benjamin, “Smile for them, say ‘Bom dia.'”

Benjamin’s big blue eyes were open at that point, and Juliana looked to be glowing with happiness.

Juliana Custodio is engaged

In October 2021, Juliana announced her split from her 90 Day Fiance husband, Michael Jessen. The pair, who had a twenty-year age difference, appeared on Season 7 of the hit show.

Juliana moved to Germany, was pregnant, and was in a relationship just one month after her split from Michael.

Juliana’s new man and baby daddy is Ben Obscura. The pair got engaged in January 2022 after doing a paternity test to prove that Ben was the father of her baby following rumors that Michael’s ex-wife’s husband was actually the father.

There was a rocky moment in Juliana and Ben’s relationship, however. In March 2022, Juliana unfollowed Ben and told a 90 Day fan who asked if she was engaged that she was not.

In April, Juliana set the record straight and proved that she and Ben were still together but did not address the public social media issue that happened.

Juliana is already back to modeling work

A week into September, after her son was born in mid-July, Juliana shared several behind-the-scenes photos of herself back to her modeling work in Denmark.

She shared several different looks she was promoting through mirror selfies and other sneak peeks and said, “I’m so happy to be back.”

Juliana has already lost twenty pounds since giving birth and said of her weight loss, “I dropped 20 pounds so far, I still have 20 more to go, no diet only breastfeeding and also most of my weight was because my baby was heavy [laughing/crying and smiley face in heart emojis].”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.