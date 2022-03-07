90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio and fiance Ben Obscura share heartfelt messages with each other

Juliana Custodio and her fiance Ben Obscura posted warm messages to each other on social media. Pic credit: TLC/@ben_obscura/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio and her new fiance Ben Obscura laid it on thick on one of Ben’s Instagram posts. The post featured a heartfelt message to Juliana, and she reciprocated the mushy feelings in the comments.

The pair have moved quickly since Juliana’s breakup from her Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance partner Michael Jessen in October of 2021. After less than two years of marriage and a month after petitioning for divorce, Juliana had announced her pregnancy and her new relationship on Instagram.

Accusations between Michael and Juliana have been nasty, but that does not seem to be affecting her connection with her new fiance.

Juliana Custodio and fiance Ben Obscura shared cute messages to each other

Juliana’s fiance Ben posted a picture of the two of them in bed and accompanied it with a warm appreciation caption.

Ben wrote, “My G! Your a real one! Cut from a different cloth! I love you and I appreciate everything you do for us.”

In response, Juliana sent back a message of her own on the post.

She gushed, “(heart emoji) you are so special and unique, thank you for being by my side and for give me this beautiful family of ours, our baby and I are so blessed to have a man like you in our lives, we love you.”

Juliana Custodio has enjoyed showing off her pregnancy with 90 Day Fiance fans

Juliana has been glowing since and has taken every opportunity to show off her pregnancy and excitement about the future with her baby.

She and Ben just announced through a gender reveal party that they will be having a baby boy. No clues yet as to what the name might be, however, aside from her calling their son baby Benjamin.

Juliana has put all of the negativity surrounding the different allegations around the dissolution of her and Michael’s marriage and the paternity of her baby aside to focus on having a happy and healthy pregnancy.

On her Instagram, she shares posts about life as a model after having a baby, what products and clothes she uses and wears, and relays different pieces of advice that she’s heard.

She has also shown off the progress of her baby bump and how her dog has tried to communicate with the baby in her belly.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.