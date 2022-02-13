Juliana Custodio shows off baby bump, says dog was trying to ‘feel my baby’

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is expecting a child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Juliana Custodio is showing off her growing baby bump.

Shocking fans late last year with the news of her split from ex-husband, Michael Jessen, it would be a month later the 90 Day Fiance personality announced she was expecting a child with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Now currently living in England, the runway model has made a lot of changes in the last few months and shared an update with her followers on her journey to motherhood.

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio shows off baby bump

Sharing an array of photos featuring an adorable guest star, Juliana Custodio displayed her growing belly while posing next to a Goldendoodle.

Dressed in a knit dress with black tights, the adorable pup had its paw pressed on her baby bump. “Omg he was trying to feel my baby,” Juliana joked in her caption.

The Brazilian native added, “Animals are a gift from God.”

Answering the question that a lot of viewers are wondering about, in the comments, she revealed she’s about 16 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Juliana Custodio reveals she’s 16 weeks pregnant. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana Custodio slammed haters who questioned the paternity of her baby

Proclaiming her love for her new man with a slight dig to her ex, in another post, the 25-year-old gushed, “We are soulmates and best friends! You are the first partner who I feel that really cares about me! You are so patient with me, and now even more.”

It seems the 90 Day Fiance alum is happier these days but she recently had to speak out against rumors that questioned the father of her unborn child.

“We made the baby exactly on Benjamin’s birthday. We know that for a fact :) no doubts it’s your baby, right?” Juliana wrote. “We also have a paternity test proving it. We will soon get married and hopefully, our family will only grow from there.”

While Juliana was once praised for her relationship with her ex’s family, she was accused of cheating on Michael with his ex-wife Sarah’s current husband, Sean Jaso.

The couples were celebrated during the pandemic for quarantining together on behalf of the children they shared but it’s clear it didn’t end well.

Admitting she no longer has a relationship with Sarah, Juliana noted, “We stay friends of people that bring the best of us, and unfortunately that wasn’t the case.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.