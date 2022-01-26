90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren shares details about Yara’s miscarriage, calls it the ‘hardest thing’ they’ve had to overcome

Jovi shares details about Yara’s miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? recently took to his Instagram stories and shared an emotional post about Yara’s miscarriage.

The couple had an unexpected pregnancy after just a few months of dating, which initially drove Jovi to propose to Yara and have a traditional relationship while filing for the K1 visa.

Jovi opens up about what happened during that time

The miscarriage was an extremely stressful time for them because Yara was alone and he couldn’t be there to support her physically or emotionally.

Jovi felt distressed and saddened that he was not able to be there with Yara. However, going through such a tragic time so early in their relationship ultimately brought them closer together.

The two had an adventurous relationship filled with consistent travel, so when the miscarriage happened, it was rough for Yara because she was actually stranded alone in a different country and did not have her passport because it had been stolen.

Does Jovi truly care?

At times, many people have speculated that Jovi did not care about Yara or the miscarriage, and on the other hand, Yara faced backlash from fans of the show stating that she should have handled the situation better and that she knew exactly what she was getting into when she decided to be with Jovi because of his job that requires frequent travel, and that all she was doing was non stop complaining.

Yara was scared, yet hopeful

Yara had previously shared with Us Weekly how she was scared to take a pregnancy test after her miscarriage because she felt they would never be able to have kids due to her miscarriage.

Jovi has now taken a step in the right direction when it comes to being a great father. Considering all of the back and forth that these two have been through, it was refreshing to see Jovi open up about something so emotional and let fans in. He even went on to say, “that was honestly one of the hardest things we have ever had to overcome.”

Jovi and Yara have been through so much together. However, they have remained with one another throughout the troubling times and are hopeful for their future as a couple.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.