90 Day Fiance: Jorge Nava gets cozy in the sand with wife Rhoda

90 Day Fiance alum Jorge Nava and his wife Rhoda Blua-Nava got cozy for a couples’ photoshoot in the sand.

90 Day Fiance fans will likely remember Jorge from his time during Season 4 of the flagship series.

Since his failed tumultuous marriage to Anfisa Nava, serving time in prison, and his time on 90 Day Fiance, Jorge has moved on with his life.

Jorge is now happily married to his wife, Rhoda, and they share two children, a daughter named Zara and a son named George.

Recently, Jorge and Rhoda took to their respective Instagram Feeds to share professional photos they had taken in what appeared to be a desert.

In the first shot, the photogenic couple sat in the sand with their legs extended in front of them, with Jorge seated behind his lovely wife. Jorge put his arms around Rhoda, and they clasped hands while showing off their dazzling smiles to the camera.

Jorge donned a light blue polo-style shirt and khaki shorts, sporting a goatee and a fresh haircut. Rhoda was clad in a navy blue dress with poufy sleeves and a high slit, showing off some leg for the snap.

A second slide captured the couple atop a sand dune at night, with a rainbow-colored sky behind them and a crescent-shaped moon acting as the backdrop. Only their silhouettes could be seen as Jorge hoisted Rhoda up and held her while she pointed her toes for the gorgeous shot.

“No caption needed, our faces say it all,” read the caption on the carousel post.

Jorge dabbled in the cannabis industry with Kilos to Paris X Jorge Nava

Now that his 90 Day Fiance days are behind him, Jorge is focused on his wife and kids. After serving nearly two years for felony marijuana possession, Jorge tried his hand at the fashion industry and considered a career in the cannabis industry.

In 2020, Jorge spoke with TMZ about his “passion” for working in marijuana cultivation, telling the outlet, “If there is an opportunity there, then I am willing to go back and start working and definitely make some money.”

Later that same year, Jorge debuted his fashion brand, Kilos to Paris, which appears to currently be out of business. The brand once offered its customers t-shirts, hoodies, and jackets with the brand’s logo and his collab, reading Kilos to Paris X Jorge Nava.

As for Jorge’s wife, Rhoda, she’s a former aspiring model and actress. The couple runs their own YouTube channel, Jorge and Rhoda, which currently boasts 19.4K subscribers. So far, the channel only has two videos – one documenting their daughter Zara’s birth and an introductory video introducing viewers to their family. Jorge and Rhoda have been married since July 31, 2022, after tying the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.