90 Day Fiance Jibri Bell has named himself as the South Dakota Samurai

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell is now the self-proclaimed South Dakota Samurai.

Jibri in his colorful nature has decided that he wants a shot at the WWE title, and has called WWE out to give him a chance at being a professional wrestler.

Jibri is certainly a jack of all trades, with his multiple businesses and music career, however, he has admitted to having a deeper passion for stepping inside the ring.

Jibri recently posted a thrilling Instagram reel to his profile displaying the superpowers of the South Dakota Samurai.

Jibri wore a colorful outfit including a cowboy hat, white sunglasses, a tie-dye t-shirt, black and green hulk-like shorts, and a pair of red space boots.

Jibri captioned his post by saying, “YOU PESKY LITTLE REALITY TV SHOW STARS ARE NO MATCH FOR THE SOUTH DAKOTA SAMURAI MY POWERS ARE UNMATCHED!!! I NEED A REAL CHALLENGE I NEED THE @wwe AND ALL THOSE PUNY WRESTLERS THAT COME WITH IT! STARTING WITH YOU @loganpaul !!!”

Jibri Bell received much support from his 90 Day Fiance co-stars

With Jibri’s pure enthusiasm surrounding the possibilities of stepping into the ring, his 90 Day Fiance co-stars were right in his Instagram comments to cheer him on and wish him all the best.

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise commented on Jibri Bell’s reel to share some encouraging words, saying, “you’re the best at what you do bro [clapping hand emoji, clapping hand emoji].”

Jibri Bell’s bandmates in his music band Black Serbs also commented on his Instagram reel to share some support and encourage laughter.

They commented, “You would be hilarious in the @wwe [laughing face emoji].”

Jibri Bell believes he would beat 90 Day Fiance co-star Biniyam Shibri in a boxing match

In a recent Instagram post where Jibri and Miona were celebrating Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ baby shower, Jibri and Patrick’s brother Johnny started to debate who would win in a fight.

Jibri admitted that although 90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibri would win in an MMA fight, however, if it came to boxing and striking, Jibri believes that he would win hands down — just as he would win hands down if he were to get into a boxing match with Johnny.

Jibri said, “Bini’s a MMA fighter, so if I fight him, I’m probably gonna get my a*s kicked, but when it comes to boxing and striking, I would knock Bini out, just like I would knock Johnny out.”

Jibri has many different interests in life, and hopefully, soon fans will see if his latest passion turns into a dream come true.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.