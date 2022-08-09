90 Day Fiance: Jesse Meester is friends with this wild celebrity

90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester has a new friendship with a celebrity. Pic credit: TLC

An unlikely pair of friends has emerged as 90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester was recently talked up by Tiger King star Joe Exotic.

It looks as though Jesse has been campaigning for Joe to be released from prison, and the pair’s friendship is at a “love you” level.

On Joe’s Instagram page, he shared a picture of Jesse shirtless in a pool and called him his “amazing dear friend” as he spoke about how Jesse was endeavoring to give him a voice towards prison release.

In the comments of Joe’s post, Jesse responded warmly and talked up how Joe has had a positive effect on people.

90 Day Fiance viewers first got to know Jesse in Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days alongside his ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva.

Since then, Jesse has been brought back at several Tell Alls, including one for Darcey’s hit spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, where he’s weighed in on Darcey’s life and relationships.

Jesse also bolstered his 90 Day status by appearing on 90 Day: The Single Life, where his relationship with his now-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona was highlighted.

90 Day Fiance alum Jesse Meester has teamed up with Tiger King star Joe Exotic

On his Instagram, Joe Exotic shared a thirsty picture of Jesse shirtless and explained their friendship and how Jesse was helping him.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He wrote, “Meet my amazing dear friend Jesse Meester, actor, model, and so much more. You will see him around on my stuff more and more as he is going to help me get a voice to the White House for President Biden to sign my pardon before November of this year. Show him some love. Love you, Jesse.”

Jesse jumped into the comments to assert their friendship as he said, “We love you too Joe! People close to you turned their back on you, but not us. You helped many people through lockdown and we should never forget the truth and authenticity you lived your life with. It’s sad that the backstabbing and lying has become the norm this society. Time to unite and fight back to get you out.”

Pic credit: @joe_exotic/Instagram

Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona are still together

In mid-November 2021, Jesse and Jeniffer shared a steamy video to show off their six-month anniversary, and they appear to still be going strong.

They have a joint Instagram that they post from regularly where they show off their traveling life together.

The pair notoriously love to strive for clout as they remind their 90 Day audience both on and off camera about the lavish and worldly life they live.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.