90 Day Fiance: Jenny and Sumit twinning in pink and white outfits during day out

Jenny and Sumit both wore pink during a fun day out. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were recently twinning in pink outfits while on a fun outing.

Jenny and Sumit were visiting the Waste to Wonder Theme Park in New Dehli, India, which highlights “Miniature versions of the 7 Wonders of the World made with recycled scraps from landfill sites.”

Jenny and Sumit have a joint Instagram, which they primarily use, @sumitandjenny, but Jenny also uses her personal Instagram, @jan_frsman, from time to time.

The montage video clip from their adventure was jointly posted on their shared IG as well as Jenny’s.

In it, they shared many different pictures of the things they saw and also included several selfies or couple photos.

Jenny and Sumit both wore white pants with light pink collared shirts.

Jenny paired her pink outfit with white sandals, while Sumit appeared to be wearing black loafers.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Jenny and Sumit on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when Jenny moved to India to be with Sumit.

Their journey continued in Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way, where their love had to overcome many obstacles.

These obstacles included Sumit revealing that he was in an arranged marriage. His subsequent difficult divorce was also highlighted.

Jenny and Sumit’s main problem has always been Sumit’s parent’s intense objection to Jenny and Sumit’s relationship due to their 30-year age difference.

The age difference in Sumit’s parent’s eyes has been said to be something they would never be willing to overcome, and Sumit’s announcement that he and Jenny had tied the knot sent his family reeling. His mom even said that she disowned Sumit.

Jenny and Sumit have crossed over spinoffs and are now featured on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Jenny is currently in America without Sumit

90 Day Fiance got a surprise appearance of Jenny in America without Sumit after she was pictured hanging out with her daughter Christina and Christina’s wife, Jen.

Christina posted about her mother’s visit, squashing any speculation about Jenny and Sumit’s relationship status.

In the post, Christina shares several shots of her mom with different family members doing different things.

In the caption, Christina wrote, “Surprise yassss my mom is here VISITING don’t get your chonies all in a bunch lol. Don’t believe stupid a** rumors. So glad to spend time with the fam bam all together 🙌.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.