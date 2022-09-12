90 Day Fiance: Jeniffer Tarazona announces breakup with Jesse Meester

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester have called it quits. Pic credit: @jenifferandjesse/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers became familiar with franchise alums Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester’s relationship on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

The pair had been talking online for about a year before Jesse went down to Jeniffer’s native Colombia to meet her in person for the first time. The pair had spicy chemistry and ended up in love and in a relationship by the end of the season and Jesse’s trip. However, it was not without drama over another suitor in Jeniffer’s life and the pair’s communication issues.

In any case, Jeniffer and Jesse have been together since The Single Life, but Jeniffer announced yesterday that she and Jesse have split.

During a rare Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram, Jeniffer relayed to fans, “For those who been asking @jessemeester and I are not together.”

She did not elaborate on what caused the breakup or answer further questions during her Q&A.

Jeniffer was originally on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days with her ex, Tim Malcolm. Jesse was on Seasons 1-2 of Before the 90 Days with Darcey Silva. He has also shown up around the franchise in situations related to Darcey where he’s given his opinion, including on her spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Jeniffer Tarazona’s breakup announcement was unexpected

Jeniffer and Jesse both have personal Instagram accounts but they also made a joint Instagram along with a couple’s YouTube where they highlighted their love and travel, and new puppy.

Just three days ago the pair posted a warm and amorous picture of themselves hugging in a nature setting.

The picture and the pairs loving written exchange did not lend to any speculation that they were on bad terms.

In the caption, the happy-looking couple wrote, “different breed 👑❤️👑.”

While in the comment Jesse wrote, “💫❤️ amo.”

To which Jeniffer replied in Spanish with the Instagram translation saying, “💓Together at the top!”

Jesse Meester may have responded to the breakup

As Jeniffer took to her Instagram Stories, Jesse took to Twitter to share something that could be related to his breakup with Jeniffer.

In his Tweet that he reshared on Instagram, Jesse wrote, “Choose places, partners and conversations wisely. The energy you let into your life will become you.”

Whether Jesse was referring to his partnership with Jeniffer is not clear but the timing could spell it out.

Since both Jeniffer and Jesse like to be present on social media, it is possible more tea about their breakup will happen, so 90 Day Fiance fans should stay tuned.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.