90 Day Fiance: Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona show off new puppy’s first haircut

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester’s dog got groomed for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

Back in June 2022, 90 Day Fiance alums Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester shared that they got a new pomeranian puppy, and he just went in for his first haircut.

Jeniffer and Jesse both have personal Instagram accounts, but they also share one with the handle @jenifferandjesse.

On there, they share travel videos, amorous selfies, and promote their YouTube channel to their more than 6k followers.

In the Instagram Stories posts dedicated to their Pomeranian’s first haircut, several images of the puppy were shown at the groomers and afterward.

The puppy looked well groomed with the natural Pomeranian fluff toned down and short.

In the caption of one of the Stories, Jeniffer and Jesse wrote, “Our king got his first haircut today,” followed by several emojis.

Pic credit: @jenifferandjesse/Instagram

Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester have been around the 90 Day Fiance franchise

90 Day Fiance viewers first became familiar with Jesse on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days alongside his ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva.

Jesse made appearances around Darcey Silva after they broke up, giving his opinion about her and where she was headed.

Most notably, he confronted his relationship with Darcey on 90 Day Bares All and on the Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey Tell All.

Jeniffer was on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days when she was dating Tim Malcolm. Their in-person time together was not smooth, and they had issues with intimacy and expectations.

Jeniffer and Jesse were also featured on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where it was revealed that they had been carrying on an online relationship for about a year.

Jesse flew to Jeniffer’s native Colombia to meet her in person for the first time. The pair hit it off and ended Jesse’s trip in a relationship, although it was not without some drama.

Jeniffer Tarazona recently shared a throwback photo

Yesterday, Jeniffer shared throwback photos with her “lindas chicas,” where she looked happy amongst her friends.

It is rare for Jeniffer to share throwbacks as she usually posts current events surrounding her lifestyle with Jesse.

Now that Jeniffer and Jesse share a dog together, it is possible that 90 Day fans could start seeing more pet content mixed in with their flashy travel flexes.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.