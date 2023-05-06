90 Day Fiance: Jen thinks Rishi is ‘completely delusional’ amid hesitation to leave his family home

The epic romance between Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh will continue to play out in Sunday night’s episode, and I bet you’re excited about what will happen next.

Let’s just say their love story will feature another delusional moment, and there’s been many this season.

Of course, by “love story,” I mean the one that involves two strangers who met online and decided, “Yup, it’s time to get married,” despite not knowing anything about each other.

And when you don’t know much about your spouse-to-be, there’s only one thing to do; pack your bags, leave your friends and family behind, and move thousands of miles away to be with them. I mean, what could go wrong?

In the case of these 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Jen, a lot has gone wrong, and there’s more drama to come.

Jen has learned some interesting things about Rishi since she arrived in India — one being his desire to continue living with his parents after they tie the knot.

90 Day Fiance star Jen Boecher thinks Rishi Singh is ‘completely delusional’

In a clip for the upcoming episode, Jen and Rishi discuss his desire — or lack thereof — to move out of his family’s home once they tie the knot.

In the clip shared by PEOPLE, the 48-year-old got candid with Rishi telling him, “I can tell that you’re not ready to leave.”

Rishi admitted that his “preference” is to be in a “joint family,” but that idea was not sitting well with Jen.

“To me, that feels like a prison,” retorted Jen. “I like my personal space.”

Meanwhile, the Indian model attempted to convince his bride-to-be that he would be okay if they lived in the city, close to his family home instead, but the US native wasn’t exactly buying that.

Cut to the confessional and Jen bluntly stated, “I’m worried that he’s completely delusional. I really do not think his family will ever budge on letting him leave the family home.”

Jen wants to make it work with Rishi despite the hiccups

Despite not believing that Rishi’s parents will let him move out Jen is remaining hopeful.

“I do really hope that Rishi could make it work so that we can stay together because I do love him, and I do wanna marry him,” she continued in the confessional.

I mean, there’s a saying that love can conquer all. Although I can’t think of one single moment when love has ever conquered all– it usually requires a lot more than that, but there’s a first time for everything.

Anyway, Jen is going to need an extra dose of love to conquer another battle, as the 32-year-old revealed in the clip how his parents reacted after learning her age.

“Did they say no we don’t approve,” asked Jen.

“Yeah,” said Rishi.

All that and more will play out in this love story, so stay tuned.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.