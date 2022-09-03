90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda’s sister shares update as she recovers from eye surgery

Jasmine Pineda is recovering from eye surgery in Colombia. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda is recovering after having surgery on her cornea while in Colombia.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been in Colombia for a few weeks now. She took some time to enjoy the sites and celebrate her birthday while there. However, the purpose of the trip was to have the surgery done.

Prior to the procedure, Jasmine admitted to feeling nervous and asked her followers to send her their prayers and well wishes.

It appears their prayers were answered, and Jasmine is now recovering after surgery was successfully completed.

As she gets her rest, Jasmine’s sister, Liz, has been by her side and making sure she gets everything she needs.

Liz has also taken over Jasmine’s social media accounts and has been keeping her fans updated on her progress.

Jasmine Pineda is doing well after her eye surgery

While in control of Jasmine’s Instagram account, Liz shared a photo and a video of her sister sleeping after getting out of surgery.

In the caption, she wrote “Hi everyone! I’ll be managing my sister’s IG these days til she recovers. She’s on pain, very sensitive to the light, and sleeping more than a kitty. I’ll make sure she gets your messages- Liz.”

She also added, “Jazzy has always being the one taking care of me. It makes me happy to show her that she can also count on me.”

Jasmine did not go into details about the reason for her surgery. She simply let her fans know the procedure involved her cornea, which explains why she was nervous.

With her sister by her side, it seems like Jasmine is in good hands and has everything she needs to make a full recovery.

Will Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo return to 90 Day Fiance?

With the recent Season 7 premiere of Happily Ever After?, some may be wondering if Jasmine and Gino will return to the franchise.

The last time fans saw them on TV, they had just gotten engaged and were working through their trust issues and cheating accusations. Since then, the two seem to be more in love as they anxiously await Jasmine’s visa to be approved so that she can move to America.

The couple has been silent about their plans to return to TV but have not denied that it is an option. If they continue with the show, they will likely be added to an upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance where fans will see them plan and prepare for their wedding.

Gino has shared that her visa is close to being approved and they hope to be reunited soon.

