90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam the cast choices

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers reacted to the Season 7 cast picks. Pic credit: TLC

With the premiere date of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? looming and the cast solidified, viewers have been reacting to the 90 Day alum who were chosen for the hit spinoff.

Collectively, the 90 Day audience thinks that the cast choices for this upcoming season are not what fans wanted.

Season 7 will follow Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast. Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween have also been chosen as cast members in a surprise and late reveal.

It seems 90 Day viewers have a problem with a few of the cast members above the others, and they are garnering strong backlash from viewers.

Namely, Angela, Big Ed, Bilal, and Kim have been the focus of 90 Day viewer disdain.

After a meme blasting those Happily Ever After? choices was made, other 90 Day critics chimed in to express their disappointment.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not happy with the cast

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that opened by saying, “TLC bringing back the worst of the worst.”

Below that, a big red circle with a slash through it was put over the faces of Angela, Bilal, Kim, and Big Ed.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption, the fan page slammed, “Next season of Happily Ever After – not watching. I know they love to roll around in the s**t over there at TLC and I love trash TV but Ed and Angela are just abusive. It’s not even fun to watch and when this b******t stops being fun, that’s a problem.”

Other 90 Day critics landed in the comments to back up the post’s narrative.

One person questioned, “How about just once they poll us and let us pick who we want to see more of?? Ask the couples who is willing and then let us vote. Better chance of good numbers, I’d think.”

The same person added, “How is Ed interesting??? We’ve seen it all, TLC. You plumbed the depths and it was horrible. Move on. 🙄 Angela – unless you can magically get Michael over here there’s nothing to continue on with, either.”

Someone else jabbed, “This cast needs to be renamed ‘Happily Never After.'”

Another viewer in agreement stated, “Im with you. I don’t think abusive tv is fun 2 watch.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_etc/Instagram

More disgruntled 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their opinions on the Happily Ever After? cast

Other 90 Day fans sounded off in the comments, with one person saying, “You mean they are bringing back all of the verbally abusive and/or sexual predators. Cool, TLC. Cool.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_etc/Instagram

Yet another critic wrote, “Won’t be watching, I swore I would never watch a show with Angela or big Ed again and I won’t. Everybody needs to boycott to send a message to TLC.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance_etc/Instagram

What do you think of the Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast choices?

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.