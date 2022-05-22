90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares a rare pic of her son as she celebrates his birthday

Jasmine Pineda shares a pic of her son on social media for his birthday. Pic credit: TLC

As her stardom continues to rise, Jasmine Pineda has been protective over her children. The mother of two revealed that her sons currently live with family members, however she continues to have a close bond with them both.

Neither of her sons have appeared on the show, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star revealed how important they are to her and how she is working to give them a better life.

Recently, for his birthday, Jasmine decided to pen a sweet message to one of her boys and shared it on social media. She included a photo of him as well, which is the first time many fans have seen what he looks like.

Jasmine wishes her son a happy birthday on Instagram

Jasmine shared a pic of her son on Instagram which is rare for her to do. She has mostly kept her kids off of social media, so the post was a surprise to many.

In her post, Jasmine revealed that it was her son’s birthday. She wrote a heartwarming caption giving him a major shout out and sharing her love for him with her followers.

Starting her caption with multiple red hear emojis, Jasmine wrote, “My Gemini baby boy…Happy birthday love. You’ve brought so much light to my life…every time I think about giving up you’re my strength and my biggest dream is to see you grow up and conquer all your dreams! Mom will always love you.”

She paired the loving tribute with a side-by-side picture of herself and her son, who shares some identical facial features with his mom.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

This post is one of only a few times that Jasmine’s kids have been shared online. For Mother’s Day, Gino shared a series of photos of the boys with Jasmine. He expressed how loving she is as mother and how hard she works to take care of them.

Does Jasmine plan to have more kids with Gino?

Jasmine has been open about how much she loves kids. And even before they met in person, Gino was eager to share his desire to get her pregnant as soon as possible.

Although she is open to having more kids in the future, Jasmine’s priority is getting to America and marrying Gino to complete the K-1 visa process. She admitted on the show that she was on birth control because she isn’t ready to expand their family just yet.

Jasmine also hasn’t let her boys meet Gino yet. She wants to be sure things between the two will work out before she introduces him to her children. While Gino appears to be ready for a new baby, it doesn’t look like the duo is ready to take that step.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.