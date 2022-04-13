90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda reveals how soon she’ll be in America with Gino

Jasmine Pineda will be in the U.S. with her fiance Gino Palazzolo soon. Pic credit: @gpalazz2/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda dished on her plans to come to America to live with her fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

Jasmine and Gino’s journey played out during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. Gino, an American from Michigan, met Panamanian native Jasmine through a dating site.

Since their time on the show has ended following the Tell All, Jasmine has continued to keep her fans in the loop about her and Gino’s relationship, especially since so many questions were left unanswered.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda reveals when she hopes to be in the US with Gino

The 34-year-old Central American beauty recently answered an onslaught of questions from curious 90 Day Fiance viewers in an Instagram Story Q&A.

Many of Jasmine’s followers had questions about her plans to come to America to live with Gino.

“Are you coming to the U.S. anytime soon has your visa been approved,” one of Jasmine’s 106k followers wondered.

Jasmine let her fans know that it won’t be long now before she steps foot in the United States. “K1 visa has been pre approved so it can happen any time soon 🥳,” Jasmine shared.

Another one of Jasmine’s fans stayed on topic and asked, “any plans when you come to the US? is there anything you wanna do or go somewhere?”

According to Jasmine, she and Gino won’t be staying in his home state of Michigan, but rather want to move south.

“We are planning to move to Tampa,” Jasmine revealed. “We’re not staying in Michigan.”

Jasmine and Gino got engaged amid a rainstorm during one of his last trips to Panama. Despite their seemingly mismatched personalities, the couple has proved they are meant for each other.

Not only do each of them share their own set of quirky behaviors, but they’ve faced major challenges in their relationship – namely when Gino sent topless pics of Jasmine to his ex.

What else does Jasmine plan on doing when she arrives in the US with Gino?

Jasmine has other big plans in store for herself and Gino once she arrives in the states. After teasing her fans about the possibility of being pregnant, she shared that once she arrives in the states, she and Gino plan to get busy making babies.

When asked whether she’ll have kids with Gino or not, she told her fans, “Absolutely! Once I’m in [America] we will start making babies.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.