90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda has legs for days in royal blue romper

Jasmine Pineda wowed in a flattering blue romper. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Spicy 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda loves to show off her confident side and her style choices.

The 36-year-old Panamanian beauty gave out “good vibes” in her recent post where she had legs for days while rocking royal blue.

Jasmine shared a video of herself strutting down a hallway while she served looks at the camera. Although the lighting did not capture the outfit well, onlookers could tell she was rocking a romper with white strappy heels as she wore her extra-long hair in mermaid waves down her back.

The second slide of the carousel showed Jasmine standing poolside outside and her stunning outfit was in full view in much better lighting. The royal blue romper was thigh-skimming with a V-neck and tie-style waist. Jasmine posed with one leg in front of the other, showcasing how long her legs were in the ensemble.

Jasmine shared several other photos of herself in the outfit from different angles, including one sitting down for coffee.

She captioned the post shared with her 96.9k Instagram followers, “Let’s start the week with good vibes 💫.”

Jasmine Pineda promotes skin laser treatments

Jasmine is an advocator for body positivity and everyone’s choice to do as they want with their bodies.

Within that narrative, she often shares procedures or treatments that she has done with fans on Instagram.

Recently, in a video, she spoke about laser treatments that she had done to help with, “Migration of permanent eyeliner tattoo,” which she said was the, “(worst decision I’ve ever made!).”

She also explained that she was having laser treatments done for “Spider veins,” and, “Dark spots or hyperpigmentation.”

Jasmine detailed why she wanted help with each perceived issue and said she went to a clinic in Panama and the results were “amazing.”

Jasmine Pineda posts a ton on social media

Jasmine is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars that post the most on social media.

She has two Instagram accounts, @jasminepanama, and @jasminepanama1– although the latter is not verified.

On either, fans can count on seeing many daily posts from the reality star. She tends to share a lot of shameless filtered selfies, Q&As with fans, beauty and fitness tips, and posts about her vegan lifestyle.

Other 90 Day cast members who post a ton on social media include Darcey Silva, Chantel Everett, Molly Hopkins, Jibri and Miona Bell, and Loren Brovarnik to name a few.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.