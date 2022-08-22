90 Day Fiance: Hazel Cagalitan explains what her job is

Hazel Cagalitan gave 90 Day Fiance fans a clue about her job. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan gave fans a clue as to how she is feeling about herself and what her job is.

In a smiling selfie video with audio playing over it, Hazel revealed that her job is “to like me first.”

The tease from Hazel was not given context and may have been shared to let her 90 Day following of almost 100k on Instagram know that she was feeling herself.

2022 seems to be less dramatic for Hazel than the last few years, as she has been posting on social media more regularly and appears to be in a good place with her husband, Tarik Myers.

Tarik and Hazel originally appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, where their first time meeting and getting to know one another was featured.

They were then cast members on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where Hazel arrived in America on a K-1 visa. Since then, they have appeared on 90 Day Diaries, where their effort to bring Hazel’s son to America was highlighted.

Hazel Cagalitan revealed what her job is to 90 Day Fiance fans

Hazel took a selfie video and shared it on Instagram, showing her smiling from different angles as she appeared to be in nature.

30-year-old Hazel had audio playing over the video, saying, “Well, I woke up, and I like myself today, so your like is extra. My job is to like me first.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the post’s caption, she added, “My job is…💙.”

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan had a nasty and public breakup in 2021

In June 2020, Hazel and Tarik married despite having trust issues, but the couple’s marital bliss did not seem to last long. By April 2021, Hazel was sharing alarming videos with fans, seemingly distressed in her relationship.

Things got even worse in December 2021 when Tarik gave clues that things were bad between him and Hazel.

Things between Tarik and Hazel escalated after Tarik revealed that Hazel had moved out and was living in another state. Hazel cited domestic and emotional abuse in their relationship around that same time.

In a whirlwind walk back, Hazel rescinded her claims of abuse against Tarik and revealed by mid-January 2022 that she and Tarik were back together.

When the couple was on 90 Day Diaries, after all this public drama on social media, they did not address the allegations or breakup.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.