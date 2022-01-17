90 Day Fiance: Hazel takes back abuse claims against Tarik as the couple confirm they’re back together

Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers are back together. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan have confirmed that they are back together following a nasty breakup that played out on social media weeks ago. Things got messy between them after Tarik shared that Hazel had left him, and he had no idea where she was staying.

Hazel later spoke out and accused her husband of abuse, and someone even started a GoFundMe page to help with her therapy and legal fees. After about a week or two of going back and forth on social media, they both went silent.

However, when the pair popped up in a TikTok video celebrating the new year, people assumed they had reconciled. Now they’ve publicly announced that they are back together, and they opened up about their latest blowout.

Hazel claims she was never abused by Tarik amid their reconciliation

The 90 Day Fiance stars appeared in an Instagram Live video together and dished about their messy split that played out on social media.

One of the most troubling accusations was the abuse claims made by Hazel, but she now claims he never abused her.

“When I said I was abused, I used the wrong word,” said Hazel. “Me and Tarik had [an] argument, disagreement and when I left I just went to a close friend. I didn’t [go] to another state. I just don’t want Tarik to know where I am.”

Hazel said people wouldn’t have known about their drama had Tarik not made it public.

“I was upset when he did that. I was angry,” said Hazel. “I did what I did, and I already apologized to Tarik that I used the wrong word ‘abuse.'”

Tarik confirms he and Hazel are back together

In the video, Tarik confirmed that he and Hazel had their issues but have decided to get back together.

“We had a blow-up… and we took time to cool off,” said Tarik. “She thought about it, I thought about it.. we talked it out, and we got back together. We married, this ain’t no boyfriend and girlfriend thing.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also claimed that their breakup was not a ploy to create drama or get back on TV.

“This is real life s**t, this wasn’t for no attention or to try to get on TV or to create drama or whatever,” remarked Tarik. “We already can be on TV if we want to…we ain’t living our lives to be on TV. We could do that whenever we wanna do it, for sure.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.