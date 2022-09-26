90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weigh in on Big Ed’s treatment of Liz

Big Ed’s treatment of Liz Woods provokes discussion from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers heard from Liz about her relationship with Ed while she sat down with her friend Alex.

Specifically, Liz told Alex that the only time Ed doesn’t bother her and ask where she is and what she’s doing is when she is at the gym. Alex called that controlling.

Liz noted that Ed likes to bring up her weight and described that he wished she was smaller. According to Liz, Ed showed her old pictures of herself and asked when she would be down to that weight again.

Liz said that Ed’s attacks on her body made her feel insecure and that she was hitting the gym and dance class to make herself feel better.

In talking to Alex, Liz remarked that she loved Ed both at this heaviest and healthiest and that he has no leg to stand on when criticizing her body.

Happily Ever After? viewers have been expressing outrage not only over Ed’s treatment of Liz but also on Liz’s complacency if what she is saying about Ed’s behavior toward her is true.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took aim at Big Ed Brown

Twitter was ablaze with Happily Ever After? viewers who wanted to weigh in on Big Ed Brown’s alleged treatment of Liz about her weight.

One critic shared a still image of Liz’s friend Alex from the show during their conversation and remarked, “Me hearing Big Ed is telling anyone to lose weight.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Me hearing Big Ed is telling anyone to lose weight #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/3BlAHYd9d0 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) September 26, 2022

Another viewer spoke about Ed’s past behavior in relationships.

They pointed out, “Remember when big Ed shamed Rose for her bad breath and not shaving her legs on national tv ?? Big Ed is a d**k.”

Remember when big Ed shamed Rose for her bad breath and not shaving her legs on national tv ??



Big Ed is a dick. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/EoAkIzx1h5 — 90 Day Cray (@90DayCray) September 26, 2022

Another 90 Day audience member slammed, “big ed wanting liz to lose weight…that’s actually hysterical…screw you ed and your insecurities….”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers also took aim at Liz’s complacency with Ed

Liz was not spared from criticism from Happily Ever After? viewers, given the fact that she has chosen to remain in a relationship with Ed.

One person used a still image of Liz from her conversation with Alex, where she looked drained and said, “Me listening to Liz complain about Ed as if she didn’t know exactly who he was and still stuck around.”

#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

Me listening to Liz complain about Ed as if she didn’t know exactly who he was and still stuck around 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Y1hwKmNQQx — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) September 26, 2022

A different viewer noted Liz’s hypocrisy during the latest episode.

They noted, “Liz: Ed is a horrible person and keeps talking about my weight *20min later* Liz: Ed is so great and such a different person from a year ago.”

Liz: Ed is a horrible person and keeps talking about my weight



*20min later*



Liz: Ed is so great and such a different person from a year ago #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/ftH1o2pd1S — Shut up, 90 Day Fiancé is on (@90DayCray1) September 26, 2022

What do you think about what Liz said about Ed’s feelings about her weight?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.