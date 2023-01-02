90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers take aim at Angela Deem’s Tell All hair

Angela Deem’s Tell All hair is being roasted by Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem has been known to have bleached, blonde hair that she either wears in a high ponytail or straightened down.

Since she had her weight loss surgery and dropped around 100 pounds, she revamped her look slightly and started incorporating hair pieces into her high ponytails. She has rocked this look on her social media, on 90 Day Bares All, and during her Tell All appearances.

90 Day viewers just watched Angela appear in the Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tell All wearing one of her signature ponytails, but an obvious mishap has caused critics to bash her.

When Angela came in hot onto the Tell All stage, viewers got a look at the front of her hairstyle, but the back of her head was where the problem really was.

Angela’s damaged platinum blonde hair was not only heavily peeking out from the fake ponytail she was wearing but was also a different shade of blonde from the ponytail itself.

Now, Angela is being compared to the Silva twins, Darcey & Stacey Silva, who are known to have hair misadventures with their extensions and in general. However, some of the 90 Day audience now believe that Angela’s hair is the worst out of the three.

Angela Deem’s Happily Ever After? Tell All hair was made into a meme

A meme was made by a 90 Day fan account on Instagram that showed how Angela’s wayward hair looked from the back at the Tell All.

Next to her on either side of the meme were photos of both Darcey and Stacey from the back that showed off their hair extensions or badly frayed and unkempt hair.

The meme asked, “Who looks worse?”

90 Day Fiance critics think Angela Deem has the worst hair

Angela got roasted in the comments section of the meme that drew attention to her hair faux pas.

One critic exclaimed, “Wow that’s a hard question I would say Angela !!!”

Another comment slammed, “ANGELA….somebody please tell her she does ‘not have it going on’…she thinks she’s hot and it’s embarrassing!”

Angela was the top choice for several others who also thought Darcey came in second.

One Angela hater added, “Its not tough at all,nobody on this earth looks worse than Angela!!😢😵‍💫🫣🤣🤣.”

What do you think about Angela’s Tell All hair and general look?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.