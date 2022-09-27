90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Charlie and Megan Potthast

Charlie and Megan Potthast’s first appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is being discussed. Pic credit: @charliepotthast/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers got to hear from alum Elizabeth Potthast’s brother Charlie Potthast and sister-in-law Megan Potthast as they weighed in on all the drama going on about them.

Charlie and Megan’s introductory scene of the season featured Charlie taking pictures of Megan’s feet as they described that Megan makes $70k a year selling feet pics, which Charlie is happy to take for her.

Next, viewers watched Charlie and Megan talk in their kitchen and both agree that Charlie did not have a drinking problem and did not have an anger problem when he drank.

Their viewpoints are in contradiction to what Elizabeth and her sisters, Jenn Potthast and Becky Lichtwerch, have been saying about Charlie being an angry and instigating alcoholic.

Now, Happily Ever After? viewers are taking aim at the two parts of Charlie and Megan‘s first appearance this season.

Megan’s feet pics and Charlie’s help with them are in one discussion set, while Charlie and Megan’s position that they are not toxic is in the other set.

90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? viewers talk Charlie and Megan Potthast’s standpoint

90 Day fans shared their relentless opinions on what they heard from Charlie and Megan while keeping in mind the tea they’ve heard from the other members of the Potthast family.

One critic summarized, “So let me get this straight…. Charlie and his annoying a** wife think they’re really going to manipulate every single viewer into thinking we didn’t see his destructive drinking behavior with our own eyes??”

Another viewer shared the scenario heard on the show, “Charlie: When have I ever fought anyone? Charlie’s wife: I don’t remember any times.”

The viewer then added, “Ummm, what???”

Charlie: When have I ever fought anyone?



Charlie’s wife: I don’t remember any times



Yet another 90 Day onlooker jabbed, “Charlie to his foot-model wife: ‘Like, when did I, like, um, drink too much and then, like, try to fight people?’ The wedding, the barbecue … Now we know he is a blackout drunk who doesn’t watch his sister’s show, or a lying alcoholic.”

Megan Potthast’s feet pics were brought up

Another hot topic regarding Charlie and Megan was their feet pic hustle.

One shocked viewer shared a still image from the opening scene with them and exclaimed, “WHAT in the ACTUAL F!!!! I can’t!!!!”

Someone else commented on Charlie’s reputation and added, “He doesn’t sell drugs, he sells foot pics…”

Yet another critic brought them up, saying, “Why do we have to listen to Charlie in denial and his wife, the foot lady?”

What do you think about Charlie and Megan’s first appearance of the season?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.